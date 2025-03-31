Direct Attack On Muslims: Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman On Waqf Bill, Vows Stir From Parliament To Streets

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq on Monday strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a direct attack on the Muslim community.

Speaking on the controversial Amendment bill, the SP lawmaker vowed to continue resisting it both inside and outside Parliament, even taking legal recourse if necessary.

Barq, speaking to IANS, stated, "This bill is particularly against the entire Muslim community. We have strongly opposed it in Parliament, and we will continue to do so when it comes to the House again. If needed, we will raise our voice from Parliament to the streets, and even knock on the doors of the judiciary for justice for the 40 crore Muslims in this country."

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in August 2024. The committee's extensive 655-page report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament earlier this month amid strong opposition from various political parties and Muslim organizations.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has triggered widespread debate, with Opposition parties and Muslim groups raising concerns over its provisions. While the government argues that the bill aims to streamline the administration of Waqf properties, critics see it as an attempt to snatch the rights of the Muslim community.

Fitr, the SP lawmaker also extended his greetings to the people and used the moment to reaffirm his commitment to justice and the rights of the Muslim community. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone on Eid Fitr. Today is a moment of joy and gratitude. After observing the fasts of Ramadan, we have reached this blessed day. We thank Allah for this occasion, offering prayers not only for ourselves but also for justice, for our rights, and for the progress of this country," he said while addressing an Eid gathering.

On the occasion of Eid