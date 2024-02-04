Dubai welcomes the year of the dragon with citywide Chinese New Year celebrations

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Visitors and residents can expect a vibrant celebration with special retail

offers, exclusive hospitality and dining experiences, and immersive performances from February 2 to 11

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The city of Dubai gets set to welcome

the Year of the Dragon with an exciting line-up of events, activities, and retail promotions to mark the Chinese New Year. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

(DFRE), the celebrations will take place from 2 to 11 February 2024 throughout the city.

Home to a diverse mix of nationalities and cultures, Dubai will transform into the ultimate

destination for the Chinese New Year celebrations and invites both residents and visitors to

take part. The vibrant spirit of the Year of the Dragon will come to life with roaming dragon

and lion dances, traditional performances, and dazzling light shows that will create a

captivating atmosphere throughout the city. Visitors can immerse themselves in the celebrations by exploring Dubai's renowned malls and shopping districts and take advantage of citywide retail offers.

Beyond the shopping experience, residents and tourists can discover the rich cultural

tapestry of Chinese traditions through engaging workshops, providing deeper insights into

the customs associated with Chinese New Year.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, "Dubai is honoured once more to host the Chinese New Year celebrations, which will offer an enriching experience for residents and visitors alike. The Year of the Dragon presents a

unique opportunity to strengthen cultural understanding and foster closer ties whilst

welcoming new traditions. Through a diverse program of events, activities, and retail

initiatives, we aim to highlight Dubai's role as a leading global city, fostering diversity,

community, and cultural exchange.”

Highlights of this year's Chinese New Year activities include:

Festive Fun at Dubai's Top Malls:



At Dubai Festival City Mall Chinese residents and visitors will receive a 10 per cent

cashback when purchasing a gift card worth AED300 or more. Two lucky shoppers

also stand the chance to win a gift card worth AED10,000. Visitors can also

experience the magic of a Dancing Dragon performance and the immersive

IMAGINE show from 9 to 11 February. This exclusive show will celebrate the 'Year of

the Dragon' with an artistic display of powerful fire, laser and light. To conclude the

Chinese New Year festivities, the mall will illuminate the sky with breathtaking

fireworks at 9pm on 11 February.

Mall of the Emirates invites shoppers to partake in the Chinese New Year festivities.

Chinese residents and visitors can seize the opportunity to receive 10X SHARE

points on purchases, win daily instant prizes, including mall gift cards and other exciting rewards, by spending RMB1000. By shopping at any store in Mall of the Emirates, presenting their receipts at the Chinese Customer Service Desk, and randomly selecting their prize from the raffle box, participants stand a chance to win AED100,000 in Mall Gift Cards, airline tickets from China Southern, 22 carat gold coins from Damas, and electronics from Huawei.

Dragon Mart will mark Chinese New Year with energetic performances, including the Big Dragon Dance, Lion Dance, Dragon Kung Fu Dance, Peking Opera Show, and Umbrella Dance. The festivities that take place from 2 to 11 February will also feature a Dragon Head Lantern Making Workshop. As part of the celebration, Dubai will host the China Media Group's (CMG) Spring

Festival Gala 2024, recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-watched

television program globally. This public broadcast show is set to amaze audiences

worldwide with a musical and visual feast featuring performances of dance, opera,

and traditional Chinese heritage. The gala will take place on 9 February from 4pm to

9pm at Dubai Airport Terminal 3 and the Chinatown of Dubai Mall. Additionally,

the event will be broadcast live at 4pm Dubai time.

Exclusive Retail Offers:



Customers can use Alipay or WeChat Pay at participating Al Tayer stores across the

Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates to get 15 per cent off on full-priced items until 16

February. Participating brands include Moschino, Coach, Emporio Armani, Emporio

Armani Kids, Giorgio Armani, Gianvito Rossi, Kurt Geiger, Diptyque, and Kiehl's. Visitors will also find great deals at popular brands like 1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi, Bed

Quarter, Bloomingdale's, Daniel Wellington, Guess and Gc Boutique, Harvey

Nichols, Maje, Pandora, Pylones, Samsonite, Sandro, Seddiqi & Sons, Xiaomi, and

Zen Diamond, with offers including special prices and gifts with purchases across

multiple branches.

Entertainment and Attraction Highlights:



Residents and visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the lively spirit of the new

year at IMG World. The theme and amusement park will host a daily array of shows

until 20 February, including the Lunar New Year celebration dance, dragon parade,

and the mesmerising magic show. The lively atmosphere is enhanced by roaming lion and dragon dances, with the Wheel of Fortune adding a touch of joy on weekends. A burst of colour and tradition awaits visitors in Jumeirah Lakes Towers as they

celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Attendees can enjoy captivating dragon and lion

dances, lively drum shows, and engage in arts and crafts. The main event is

scheduled for 10 February at JLT Park, between Cluster P and Q, from 4pm to 7pm.

Residents and visitors can also enjoy the celebration with interactive experiences and street performances at Dubai Parks & Resorts, including Legoland, Motiongate and Riverland, starting February 9.

Culinary Delights:



The Chinese New Year Soiree Brunch at Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm

Jumeirah offers guests the chance to celebrate in style with a supper-club style

evening brunch featuring a lavish set menu, dance performances, a live DJ, and a fire show. Packages start from just AED365 per person on 10 February from 7pm to 11pm.

At Hong Loong Pan Asian Restaurant, Sofitel Dubai the Palm, diners can embrace the spirit of the Year of the Wooden Dragon with a special sharing-style

menu designed for a minimum of two people. The offer is available from 10 to 17

February, with prices starting from AED280 for an online gift voucher, or AED350

spent directly at the restaurant.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Dubai invites guests to indulge in a sumptuous culinary

experience with traditional Cantonese set menus available from 9 to 16 February.

Prices range from AED188 per person for the Soaring Dragon Platter to AED288 per

person for the Golden Dragon Set Menu and Lantern Festival options.

Michelin-starred Hakkasan at Atlantis, the Palm offers a seven-dish set menu for

the Year of the Dragon from 10 to 24 February between 6pm to 11pm, featuring

dragon dance performances and festive tunes by the resident DJ. At the same resort,

guests can enjoy a festive buffet at Saffron on 10 February, from 6pm to 10pm, and

11 February, from 7pm to 10pm, to the backdrop of traditional Chinese music. The

Avenues at Atlantis, the Palm will come alive with a traditional Lion Dance in the

evening of 11 and 12 February, infusing vibrant energy into the celebration. SHI Restaurant on Bluewaters Island invites guests to its“Dragon Feast&” from 5 to 11 February. Transforming into a social hub for Chinese culture, the restaurant offers a selection of traditional dishes, entertainment, and a memorable dining experience. Priced at AED400 per person, the celebrations at SHI welcome families, with

complimentary dining available for children under six.

Festive Stays:



This Chinese New Year, residents and visitors can elevate their experience with a

stay at Rove at the Park which comes with complimentary entry tickets to Dubai

Parks & Resorts.

For a Chinese New Year holiday in the heart of Dubai, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

invites guests to save up to 15 per cent on their stay with the Jumeirah Exceptional

Escapes offer. This includes 20 per cent off on dining and spa experiences, as well

as complimentary stays for junior guests. Guests can also enjoy direct access to

Dubai Metro and the Museum of the Future. Al Habtoor Polo Resort guests will receive a special Chinese New Year welcome

amenity and can indulge in a live Chinese cooking station at the famous brunch on

Saturday, which is priced at AED395. Guests can also enjoy savings of 20 per cent

off the Best Available Rate (BAR) when booking a room.

With endless opportunities to embrace the cultural richness and lively spirit of Chinese New

Year, Dubai promises a celebration like no other. Families and friends are invited to gather

their loved ones and create lasting memories as the city puts on an incredible show for the

Year of the Dragon.

Full details of the Chinese New Year in Dubai calendar of promotions and events can be

found on CNYINDUBAI.