Jordan Shines Among Winners In Middle East Rally Championship In Qatar

Doha, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- Amidst the conclusion of the inaugural round of the 2024 Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) in Doha late Saturday, Jordan stood prominently in the spotlight, earning recognition for outstanding achievements across various championship categories.The event, held at Lusail Boulevard, featured the coronation of the Jordanian duo, Shaker Jwaihan and Mustafa Jumaa, securing the top position in the MEC2 category with their performance behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10.Internationally, French driver Pierre-Louis Loubet claimed the overall championship title, becoming the third non-Arab driver in history to achieve this distinction. Loubet, accompanied by navigator Loris Basso, navigated their Skoda Fabia R5 to victory in the initial rounds of the regional championship.Jordan's noteworthy presence and achievements in the 2024 Middle East Rally Championship underscored the Kingdom's prowess on the regional motorsports stage, adding another chapter to its storied history in the world of rallying.