Number Of Ships Carrying Goods Between Turkmenbashi And Baku Ports Is Revealed

Balkan shipbuilding and ship repair plant of Turkmenistan plans
to start construction of Ro-Ro ferries.
In 2024, the enterprise began the construction of 2 dry cargo
ships, one of which is planned to be commissioned in 14 months, and
the second in another 3 months (ie, both in the spring-summer of
2025). In addition, according to preliminary estimates, at least 20
dry cargo ships will be needed to carry out additional container
transportation of 5 million tons per year between Turkmenbashi and
Baku ports.
Azernews reports with reference to the press
service of the Transport and Communications Agency under the
Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan (Turkmendizandaryayollari)
that currently the capacity of the Balkan shipyard is designed for
the construction of 4 ships and the repair of 20 ships a year, and
the Turkmen shipping industry needs investments for full
capacity.
According to the data, the total number of containers
transported by the Turkmenbashi-Alat line in January-June 2023 is
2362 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit/TEU), which is about 3 times
more.
