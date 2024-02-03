Missing Cardinal Hospitalized And Undergoing Tests

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Cardinal José Luis Lacunza.

158Views 0Comment Posted 03/02/2024 Shar

Share





Cardinal José Luis Lacunza is in a private medical center in David (Chiriquí) to undergo medical tests, but he is in good health, according to reports.

The investigations into his disappearance continue to be part of the process that the Public Ministry has been carrying out.

Cardinal Lacunza appeared in the district of Boquete, after going missing for 50 hours and being reported by the Diocese of David.

No further information has been provided to the media about the investigation, but they reiterate that other versions of the events are being sought.

Cardinal Lacunza's vehicle was located Thursday, February 1, and was immediately transferred to the yards of the Public Ministry in the district of David, where some other tests were also being carried out within the investigation process.



