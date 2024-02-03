Red Sea Crisis Leading Freight Rates Surge, Container Shortages

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 3 (KNN)

In the wake of the Red Sea crisis, exporters are grappling with a host of challenges that threaten their profitability and operational efficiency.

Pankaj Bansal, Director of TMA International and Treasurer of Federation of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), expressed concerns on the dire situation faced by exporters dealing with automotive parts, electrical products, and mineral products.

"The crisis has triggered a sharp increase in freight rates, aggravating the financial strain on exporters. The already elevated rates continue to rise, leading to unprecedented volatility in the shipping industry," Bansal stated exclusively to KNN.

This surge in costs directly impacts the bottom line of exporters, squeezing their profit margins and disrupting business operations.

Furthermore, exporters are confronting a severe shortage of containers due to prolonged transit times resulting from the rerouting of ships around the Red Sea.

Bansal mentioned, "The adoption of longer routes have led to delays in shipments, exacerbating the already extended export-import cycle."

"As a consequence, exporters are experiencing delayed payments and logistical bottlenecks, further compounding their woes," he added further.

Bansal highlighted that rates have doubled in the Middle East, exacerbating the financial burden on exporters.

Despite their best efforts, exporters are struggling to secure an adequate number of containers to meet their shipment demands.

In light of these challenges, Bansal stated, "Immediate action is needed to alleviate the financial strain on exporters and ensure the smooth functioning of trade operations amidst the tumultuous conditions in the shipping industry."

(KNN /BS)