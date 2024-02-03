Know The Benefits Extended To Bharat Ratna Awardees

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the Republic of India, established in 1954 to recognize exceptional service or performance of the highest order without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex. The term "Bharat Ratna" translates to "Jewel of India" in Hindi.

The Prime Minister of India initiates the Bharat Ratna process by recommending

to the President of India after getting the Union Cabinet's consent.



The award consists of a peepal leaf-shaped medallion, made of bronze, with an image of the Sun and the words“Bharat Ratna” inscribed in Devanagari script on the obverse.

A lifetime pension equal to the salary of the Chief Justice of India, discounted travel on Air India flights within the country,

Z+ category security cover by CRPF.

Priority boarding at airports and railway stations, a state funeral with full military honours, and a spot in the official protocol list.

The first recipients of the Bharat Ratna were C. Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and C. V. Raman, who were honoured in 1954.

PM Modi on February 3, 2024 announced that veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani will be

conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna.