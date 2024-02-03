New Zealand Visa For Hungary, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Latvia, USA Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) is a visa-free travel initiative that began in July 2019. It enables eligible citizens to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit purposes without having to apply for a visa at an embassy. NZeTA is a visa waiver program for Hungarian visitors to New Zealand. Nationals of 190 visa-free countries, including Hungarian passport holders, must obtain visa exemptions. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries for short-term trips. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) to receive an approved eTA for New Zealand by email. Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. The online application process is simple and quick. To avoid rushing and errors, please have all valid original documents ready while filling out the online application form.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA)

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR US CITIZENS

US citizens must obtain a travel permit before visiting New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is a convenient option for citizens of around 190 countries, including the United States. For US citizens, the application process for a New Zealand eTA is simple. The New Zealand eTA for Americans, or“NZeTA,” was implemented in 2019. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for transit, tourism, or business. Residents of the United States who wish to visit New Zealand for a limited time must possess a valid eTA that is electronically linked to their passport. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years from the date of issue. US citizens can stay in New Zealand for up to 3 months at a time with their eTA. As the New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry eVisa waiver, holders can visit New Zealand multiple times within the two-year period of validity. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

Documents Required for US Citizens



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

