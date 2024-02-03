American Strikes Kill 16, Injure 25 In Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- American strikes targeting sites in Iraq last night killed 16 and injured 25 others, as well as caused damage to residential buildings and citizens' properties, reported the Iraqi government.

Government Spokesperson Basem Al-Awadi mentioned in a statement on Saturday that "this aggression infringes on the sovereignty of Iraq as it targeted security forces' sites as well as neighboring civilian areas."

He denied American statements of prior coordination with the Iraqi government saying that it sets out to sway public opinion and evade legal responsibility.

The Iraqi spokesperson further accused the international coalition forces of stepping out of their assigned duties and violating the security and stability of Iraq, affirming the government's determination to do what it takes to protect the Iraqi territorial integrity.

The United States last night launched aerial strikes on Syria-bordering towns of Al-Qaim and Akashat in response to a recent attack targeting its forces in Jordan, where at least three military servicemen were killed. (end)

