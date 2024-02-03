Cocoa Price Hits Highest Level Since 1977

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prices of cocoa beans rose for the sixth straight session on
Friday and could hit a new high after 46 years, according to
trading results, Azernews reports.
March cocoa bean futures rose 1% to $5,006 per ton in US ICE
trade on Friday. The contract price on Thursday was at $4,956 a
ton, the highest close since July 20, 1977, according to Dow Jones
data.
Cocoa beans rose 15 % in January, the biggest increase since
November 2020. According to a Commerzbank survey, the cocoa bean
harvest is lagging behind the previous crop year.
Exporters' estimates show that cocoa bean shipments to ports in
Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest commodity producer, were 35 %
less than the same period of the year between the start of the
increase in October and the end of January. Commerzbank noted.
This means that the cocoa bean market will face a deficit for
the third consecutive year, banking experts said.
“The availability of cocoa from West Africa remains restricted
and projections for another production deficit against demand for
the coming year are increasing,” Jack Scoville, vice president of
the Price Futures Group, wrote in Friday report.
“Traders are worried about another short production year and
these feelings have been enhanced by El Niño that is threatening
West Africa crops with hot and dry weather,” he said.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.