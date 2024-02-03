Securing The Future : Automotive Cybersecurity Market To Surge To $32.41 Billion By 2030, Fueled By A Robust 16.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Offering (Software and Hardware), Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, and Endpoint Security), Application (ADAS & Safety, Body Control & Comfort, Infotainment, Telematics, Powertrain Systems, and Communication Systems) and Form (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Statistics 2021-2030 :

The global automotive cybersecurity market valued at $7.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $32.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 impact on the automotive cybersecurity market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import-export of raw materials items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing automobiles.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development and fitting of modern automotive cybersecurity systems in connected cars globally.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, safe, and secure automotive cybersecurity solutions. Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of automotive cybersecurity regulations along with its huge demand for connected cars across several nations, for instance, UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy.

By offering, the automotive cybersecurity market is segregated into software and hardware. The software segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for Automotive Cybersecurity software that can detect and protect rise in number of cyber-attacks.

On the basis of security type, the market is segmented into application security, network security, and endpoint security. The application security segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in investments in making applications highly secure against cyber-attacks.

Depending on form, the automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented into in-vehicle, and external cloud services. The in-vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to rise in demand for protecting in-vehicle communications from cyber-attacks on the automobile.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By offering, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of security type, the application security segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of application, the ADAS and safety segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on form, the external cloud services segment is projected to lead the global automotive cybersecurity market.

Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players :

Aptiv PLC,

Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity,

Continental AG,

Denso Corporation,

Guardknox,

Harman International,

Karamba Security,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

SafeRide Technologies,

Vector Informatik GmbH

