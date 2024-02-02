BJP MLA Opens Fire At Eknath Shinde Faction Leader Inside Ulhasnagar Police Station, Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Ganpat Gaikwad, allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad on Friday night. The incident reportedly occurred inside Hill Line Police Station. Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad allegedly over a land dispute and has been detained eyewitness told the media that Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters were hit by five bullets. Mahesh Gaikwad, a Sena leader, was injured and admitted to a hospital in Thane city and an FIR was filed per reports, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and city chief Mahesh Gaikwad were having a conversation in the hall of senior inspector Anil Jagtap of Hill Line police station on Friday when supporters of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad indulged in a clash and opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad Sena MLA Mahesh Gaikwad has been badly injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Thane's Jupiter hospital Gaikwad represents the Kalyan East constituency in Kalyan, about 40 km from Mumbai. His party is in alliance with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Sena in the Maharashtra government.\"Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway,\" said Sudhakar Pathare, DCP to Additional CP Shinde, Ganpat Gaikwad's son had come to the police station to lodge a complaint in connection with a land dispute when Mahesh Gaikwad arrived along with his men. Later, Ganpat Gaikwad also reached the police station an altercation between the MLA and the Sena leader, Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad inside the senior inspector's chamber, injuring him and his associate, the official said.“Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets. If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do,” asked Ganpat Gaikwad while talking to a news channel. He claimed that he fired five rounds BJP MLA alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is“trying to create a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra”. BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena belong to the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.“If Eknath Shinde is the chief minister, only criminals will be born in Maharashtra. He has made a good person like me a criminal today,” he said last year, both Gaikwads have been in a tug of war over the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly's candidature. Both leave no opportunity to target each other, and the firing incident has been suspected to be out of enmity between the two.(With ANI inputs)

MENAFN02022024007365015876ID1107804028