Salmiya SC, Tadamun SC Reach Semi-Final Of Amir Football Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Salmiya and Tadamun football teams qualified for the semi-finals of the Kuwait Amir's Football Cup after defeating Kazma SC and Kuwait SC, respectively on Friday.

At Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium, Salmiya witnessed a dramatic match against Kazma in the quarterfinals, but the match ended in penalty shootout 4-3 to Salmiya.

Salmiya clinched their qualification to the semi-finals of the tournament after scoring four penalty kicks, compared to three successful penalty kicks for Kazma.

The second match also ended with Tadamun winning in a penalty shootout 5-4.

Qadsiya SC will face Arabi SC in the second leg of the semi-final. (end)

sad











MENAFN02022024000071011013ID1107803829