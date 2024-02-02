Salmiya SC, Tadamun SC Reach Semi-Final Of Amir Football Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Salmiya and Tadamun football teams qualified for the semi-finals of the Kuwait Amir's Football Cup after defeating Kazma SC and Kuwait SC, respectively on Friday.
At Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium, Salmiya witnessed a dramatic match against Kazma in the quarterfinals, but the match ended in penalty shootout 4-3 to Salmiya.
Salmiya clinched their qualification to the semi-finals of the tournament after scoring four penalty kicks, compared to three successful penalty kicks for Kazma.
The second match also ended with Tadamun winning in a penalty shootout 5-4.
Qadsiya SC will face Arabi SC in the second leg of the semi-final. (end)
