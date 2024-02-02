Tajikistan Vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Welcome to the first showdown in the Quarter-Finals stage! Another high-octane clash awaits fans as Tajikistan faces Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium this afternoon.

Tajikistan is very much ready to pursue their dream Asian Cup run as Jordan also remains optimistic for a Semi-Final spot.

Tajikistan and Jordan will both be chasing history when they meet in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter-finals today.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Jordan crosses into the semis as Tajikistan bow out after historic campaign

GOAL JORDAN!

Second Half begins

Tajikistan 0, Jordan 0.

HALF TIME!

45+6'

It's all square after an intriguing opening half!



IN PHOTOS: Match action!

Crown Prince of Jordan Prince HRH Hussein bin Abdullah II at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to support the Jordan national team.

In Photos: Moments before kick-off

MATCH STARTS! ⚽

@ Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Moments before kick-off!

Here is the line-up of players on both sides.

Fans arriving

Jordan players arrive at the stadium

A look inside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium