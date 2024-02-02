Who Is Sam Bombay, Poonam Pandey's Ex-Husband?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's all you need know about Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay. The actress led a turbulent existence, and her marriage lasted just a few days after she accused her husband, Sam Bombay, of molestation and physical violence.

Everyone was shocked when 32-year-old Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer Friday morning.



The actress had a controversial life, and even her marriage lasted a few days after she accused her ex-husband, Sam Bombay, of molestation and physical assault.



Sam Bombay is a filmmaker who mostly works in Hindi films. Sam Bombay (full name: Sam Ahmed Bombay) was born and raised in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



He finished his early education at Jebel Ali School before enrolling at the University of Dubai, where he earned his graduation degree.



Sam Bombay began his career in advertising and communications at the age of 21, and by the age of 28, he had advanced to the position of Creative Director at Y&R Dubai.



At the age of 31, he was promoted to Partner and Regional Executive Creative Director of Y&R Brands for the region.

He left his job to form Studio Central, a film and photography firm, and now owns Bombay Matinee Films.

He has also directed music videos such as Gal Ban Gayi, featuring Urvashi Rautela and Vidyut Jammwal, and Befikre, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Sam Bombay formerly married model Elle Ahmed and has two children from that marriage, son Troy Bombay and daughter Tia Bombay.



He married Poonam Pandey in an intimate wedding at their home in September 2020, after they became engaged in July 2020.

However, shortly after visiting Los Angeles for their honeymoon, the pair hurried off to Goa, where Poonam shot a film.

However, the trip turned into a nightmare when Goa police detained Sam on assault and molestation claims filed by the actress.

However, he was granted bail the very following day. Two weeks after their wedding, the couple decided to separate ways.

