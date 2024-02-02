Outdoor Antenna Market Analysis And Growth: 2024, Business Scope, Future Assessment | Commscope, Rosenberger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoor antennas are used for receiving television and radio signals from outdoor environments. Outdoor antennas come in various forms like outdoor HDTV antennas, outdoor FM antennas, and outdoor TV antennas to enhance reception of television and radio broadcasts from long ranges.Market Dynamics:The outdoor antenna market is witnessing high growth owing to rising popularity of outdoor entertainment activities such as camping, hiking, and others where people want access to television and radio content. According to a survey, over 50% of outdoor enthusiasts listen to music and watch content while participating in outdoor activities. Moreover, increasing construction of recreational vehicles (RVs) is also augmenting the demand for outdoor antennas as they are an essential part of entertainment systems in vehicles. In addition, poor reception of OTA (over-the-air) signals inside homes is driving consumers to install outdoor antennas for better reception without subscribing to expensive cable and satellite services.The Outdoor Antenna Market size is expected to reach US$ 6.76 billion by 2030, from US$ 3.51 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.Request Sample Copy of Report @Major Market Drivers for Outdoor Antenna MarketIncrease in Cord-cutting ActivitiesThere has been a significant rise in cord-cutting activities across various regions in recent times. More and more consumers are switching from conventional cable or satellite pay TV services to over-the-top (OTT) streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ etc. This rise in cord-cutting has boosted the demand for high-quality outdoor TV antennas that allow consumers to access free broadcast channels over the air. According to surveys, over 30 million American households have either cut the cord completely or rely on over-the-air TV to supplement a streaming subscription. The growing trend of cord-cutting is expected to remain a key driver of the outdoor antenna market in the coming years.Transition Towards Local HDTV BroadcastsAll major TV broadcasters in countries like the US have now completely transitioned their signals from analog to digital transmission via HDTV broadcasts. This digital transition has significantly improved the picture and sound quality of over-the-air TV. It has also made outdoor antennas more important for consumers looking to access free local HDTV channels through their TV sets. According to the FCC, over 98% of American households can now receive high definition local broadcasts with a suitable outdoor antenna setup. The widespread availability of local HDTV content is fueling the demand for high performance outdoor antennas.Major Key Players:CommScope, Comba Telecom, Laird Connectivity, Radio Frequency Systems, Rosenberger, Amphenol Procom, Mobi Antenna Technologies, Tongyu Communication, Shenglu Telecommunication, Cobham Antenna SystemsDetailed Segmentation:Global Outdoor Antenna Market, By Product TypeOmni-directional AntennasDirectional AntennasParabolic AntennasYagi AntennasLog Periodic AntennasLoop AntennasOthers (Horn Antennas, etc)Global Outdoor Antenna Market, By Frequency RangeHigh FrequencyVery High FrequencyUltra High FrequencySuper High FrequencyExtremely High FrequencyOthers (L and S bands)Global Outdoor Antenna Market, By Radiation PatternIsotropic RadiationDirectional RadiationOmnidirectional RadiationGlobal Outdoor Antenna Market, By End-User IndustryTelecommunicationCommercialMilitary & DefenseOthers (Marine, etc)Global Outdoor Antenna Market, By ApplicationMobile DevicesWi-Fi HotspotsWireless CommunicationRadar SystemsAutomotiveOthers (GPS, etc)Request for Customization @Major Market Opportunity for Outdoor Antenna MarketGrowing Popularity of Smart Outdoor AntennasTo attract new users and stay relevant, antenna manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing smart and innovative outdoor antenna solutions. Some examples include antennas integrated with features like WiFi, DVR capabilities for recording live shows, streaming apps etc. Smart outdoor antennas allow users to seamlessly switch between antenna reception and various streaming options on a single device. They are specially appealing for younger cord-cutters looking for integrated solutions. If marketed properly, smart antennas present a big opportunity to revive the market and attract viewers who still want access to live local broadcasts alongside web streaming options. Many industry experts are optimistic about the potential of WiFi-enabled and app-based smart antennas to drive future growth.Major Market Trend for Outdoor Antenna MarketAdoption of OTA Tuners in Smart TVsAn emerging trend is the inclusion of built-in over-the-air (OTA) HD tuners by many smart TV manufacturers. Most new TV models today come with the ability to seamlessly integrate an outdoor antenna connection and access free local channels without a separate set top box. This makes the process very convenient for users. The integration of OTA tuners in smart TVs is encouraging cord-cutters to try free broadcasts. It is also attracting new users who are not aware of this feature. As TV makers continue adding built-in tuners across their portfolios, it could potentially bring many new antenna users on board. If combined with smart antenna capabilities, the trend of TVs supporting OTA is expected to have a positive impact on long term sales prospects of the outdoor antenna industry.Buy Now @FAQ'S:What is the projected size of the Outdoor Antenna Market by 2031?Which major countries will experience the greatest impact from the Outdoor Antenna Market?Which regional market in the Outdoor Antenna Market is the largest?Which leading companies dominate the majority of the Outdoor Antenna Market?Which geographic market within the Outdoor Antenna Market industry is expected to exhibit the most significant growth potential?What are the primary drivers of the Outdoor Antenna Market?What are the current trends and future predictions for the global Outdoor Antenna Market industry?What are the key strategies employed in the Outdoor Antenna Market?What are the main growth prospects for the Outdoor Antenna Market? 