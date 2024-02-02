TIMELESS ELEGANCE: Jerry Lewis's Former Residence Hits The Market

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 31, 2024 10:28 pm - The former Scotch 80 home of legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis. This exquisite residence is a testament to timeless elegance and is now available for sale.
Luxury Estates International presents a golden opportunity for aspiring homeowners to live like a celebrity in the former Scotch 80 home of legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis. This exquisite residence is a testament to timeless elegance and is now available for sale.
Open House Details:
Date: Saturday, February 3rd, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Situated at 1701 Waldman Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, this iconic property showcases unparalleled features, capturing the spirit of old Hollywood glamor and modern luxury. The open house event offers the public a unique chance to explore and experience the charm of this distinguished residence.
Property Highlights:
Beautiful brick exterior, fountain, and gated driveway
Showstopping petrified wood fireplace and built-in bar
Elegant woodwork, chandeliers, and recent flooring upgrades
Bright new kitchen with a waterfall island and high-end appliances
Modern primary bedroom with terrace, dual bathroom and closets, steam shower, and standalone tub
Spectacular views of the Strip and glimpses of Downtown
Renovated backyard with new turf, mature trees, brick walkways, gazebo, and a pool with lanai and stacked-rock water slide
Ensuite bedrooms and a casita-like space next to a 3-car garage
No HOA, located near the Arts District
"This residence, once owned by Jerry Lewis, embodies timeless elegance and sophistication. It's a rare opportunity for individuals who appreciate the allure of Hollywood charm combined with modern luxury," said Nathan Strager, Luxury Estates International Realtor.
Location: 1701 Waldman Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
For more information about the property or to schedule a private showing, contact Nathan Strager, Luxury Estates International Realtor, at 702-301-1091 or visit NathanStrager.
About Luxury Estates International
Luxury Estates International is an upscale real estate brokerage specializing in the marketing and selling of the finest luxury homes, high-rise condos, top-of-the-line penthouses, and sought-after parcels in Las Vegas and Southern California. For more information, visit NathanStrager.
Note: This press release is issued by SW Marketing & Consulting on behalf of Luxury Estates International.
