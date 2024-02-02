TIMELESS ELEGANCE: Jerry Lewis's Former Residence Hits The Market

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 31, 2024 10:28 pm - The former Scotch 80 home of legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis. This exquisite residence is a testament to timeless elegance and is now available for sale.

Luxury Estates International presents a golden opportunity for aspiring homeowners to live like a celebrity in the former Scotch 80 home of legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis. This exquisite residence is a testament to timeless elegance and is now available for sale.

Situated at 1701 Waldman Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, this iconic property showcases unparalleled features, capturing the spirit of old Hollywood glamor and modern luxury. The open house event offers the public a unique chance to explore and experience the charm of this distinguished residence.

Property Highlights:

Beautiful brick exterior, fountain, and gated driveway

Showstopping petrified wood fireplace and built-in bar

Elegant woodwork, chandeliers, and recent flooring upgrades

Bright new kitchen with a waterfall island and high-end appliances

Modern primary bedroom with terrace, dual bathroom and closets, steam shower, and standalone tub

Spectacular views of the Strip and glimpses of Downtown

Renovated backyard with new turf, mature trees, brick walkways, gazebo, and a pool with lanai and stacked-rock water slide

Ensuite bedrooms and a casita-like space next to a 3-car garage

No HOA, located near the Arts District

"This residence, once owned by Jerry Lewis, embodies timeless elegance and sophistication. It's a rare opportunity for individuals who appreciate the allure of Hollywood charm combined with modern luxury," said Nathan Strager, Luxury Estates International Realtor.

Location: 1701 Waldman Avenue, Las Vegas, NV

For more information about the property or to schedule a private showing, contact Nathan Strager, Luxury Estates International Realtor, at 702-301-1091 or visit NathanStrager.

About Luxury Estates International

Luxury Estates International is an upscale real estate brokerage specializing in the marketing and selling of the finest luxury homes, high-rise condos, top-of-the-line penthouses, and sought-after parcels in Las Vegas and Southern California. For more information, visit NathanStrager.

Note: This press release is issued by SW Marketing & Consulting on behalf of Luxury Estates International.