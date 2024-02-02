               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pashinyan: Armenia Should Settle Its Relations With Declaration Of Independence Today


2/2/2024 2:13:59 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Armenian Public Television that Armenia today must settle its relations with the declaration of independence, Azernews reports.

"Where is the point, where is the moment when we should transform from a non-state nation into a state nation? That moment is the constitutional referendum. Our only tool is talking to the people," the minister said.

It is worth noting that the preamble of Armenia's constitution refers to Armenia's Declaration of Independence, the basis of which is the "joint decision" of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the "Supreme Council" of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" of December 1, 1989 on "reunification."

This means that the policy of occupation and territorial claims to Azerbaijan is now enshrined in Armenia at the legislative level. Thus, it turns out that the signing of the peace treaty and the submission of its text for ratification contradict the Basic Law of the country.

