Pashinyan: Armenia Should Settle Its Relations With Declaration Of Independence Today

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Armenian Public
Television that Armenia today must settle its relations with the
declaration of independence, Azernews reports.
"Where is the point, where is the moment when we should
transform from a non-state nation into a state nation? That moment
is the constitutional referendum. Our only tool is talking to the
people," the minister said.
It is worth noting that the preamble of Armenia's constitution
refers to Armenia's Declaration of Independence, the basis of which
is the "joint decision" of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR
and the "Supreme Council" of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" of
December 1, 1989 on "reunification."
This means that the policy of occupation and territorial claims
to Azerbaijan is now enshrined in Armenia at the legislative level.
Thus, it turns out that the signing of the peace treaty and the
submission of its text for ratification contradict the Basic Law of
the country.
