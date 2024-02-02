Milli Majlis Speaker: France Does Not Want Peace In The South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova sharply criticized France's behavior towards Azerbaijan at a meeting with a delegation headed by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Azernews reports.

The Parliament Speaker noted that France does not want to establish peace in the South Caucasus and supplies Armenia with weapons. She said that this is an approach that does not serve peace but contributes to fomenting a new conflict.

Milli Majlis Speaker emphasized that even though Azerbaijan was a victim of the occupation policy, it was Azerbaijan that proposed Armenia to sign a peace agreement based on the five principles of international law. However, even though three years have passed since the end of the conflict, Armenia is still avoiding the signing of the peace agreement, delaying the fulfillment of the undertaken obligations.

Sahiba Ghafarova noted that Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity of all countries, as well as demands a respectful attitude towards its territorial integrity and sovereignty. She emphasized that Armenia's territorial claims to Azerbaijan are reflected in the Constitution and other legislative acts.