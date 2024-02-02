Milli Majlis Speaker: France Does Not Want Peace In The South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova sharply criticized France's
behavior towards Azerbaijan at a meeting with a delegation headed
by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the
Czech Republic Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Azernews reports.
The Parliament Speaker noted that France does not want to
establish peace in the South Caucasus and supplies Armenia with
weapons. She said that this is an approach that does not serve
peace but contributes to fomenting a new conflict.
Milli Majlis Speaker emphasized that even though Azerbaijan was
a victim of the occupation policy, it was Azerbaijan that proposed
Armenia to sign a peace agreement based on the five principles of
international law. However, even though three years have passed
since the end of the conflict, Armenia is still avoiding the
signing of the peace agreement, delaying the fulfillment of the
undertaken obligations.
Sahiba Ghafarova noted that Azerbaijan respects the territorial
integrity of all countries, as well as demands a respectful
attitude towards its territorial integrity and sovereignty. She
emphasized that Armenia's territorial claims to Azerbaijan are
reflected in the Constitution and other legislative acts.
MENAFN02022024000195011045ID1107800769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.