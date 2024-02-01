Manhunt Underway In London After Acid Attack Injures Multiple Victims

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident in London, a man threw acid on at least eight people, including children, in Clapham's Lessar Avenue. The attack occurred around on Wednesday, involving a deliberate assault during a traffic collision. Victims, including three children and a woman, received immediate medical attention. Fortunately, their conditions are deemed non-life-threatening, and emergency response teams efficiently attended to the injured.

It is reportedlty said that London Ambulance Service treated nine people, five of whom were taken to a major trauma center. Even responding officers were among the injured, highlighting the severity of the situation. Despite the challenges, the quick and coordinated efforts of rescue officials ensured effective assistance.

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle emphasized ongoing efforts to apprehend the assailant, describing the incident as "awful." The Metropolitan Police are working tirelessly to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.

The National Police Air Service has joined the operation, underscoring the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the case. Authorities are urging the public to provide any information that could assist in the apprehension, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the investigation.

While tests are underway to determine the exact nature of the substance used in the attack, authorities believe it to be a corrosive substance. Identifying the substance is crucial for understanding the severity of the injuries and preventing similar incidents in the future.

The incident has prompted a strong response from the community and public figures. Marina Ahmad expressed concern over the attack and called for unity in efforts to address and prevent such acts of violence.

