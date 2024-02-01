(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Turkish Statistical Institute has said that Iraq was Turkiye's third-biggest export partner in 2023.
December 2023 - Main Export Partners:
1. Germany: $1.679 billion
2. USA: $1.314 billion
3. Iraq: $1.254 billion
4. United Kingdom: $1.217 billion
5. Italy: $1.022 billion
Percentage of Top 5 in Total Exports: 28.2%
January-December 2023 - Main Export Partners:
1. Germany: $21.092 billion
2. USA: $14.826 billion
3. Iraq: $12.786 billion
4. United Kingdom: $12.468 billion
5. Italy: $12.381 billion
Percentage of Top 5 in Total Exports: 28.8%
(Source: Turkish Statistical Institute)
