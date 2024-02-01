Health-Ade Launches Thrill Your Gut Nationwide Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announce the launch of their 2024 campaign: "Thrill Your Gut ." The iconic kombucha brand collaborated with advertising agency Funday to develop irreverent, eye-catching creative to engage consumers with humor, communicate the product's key attributes and further fuel the brand's significant growth.

Health-Ade Kombucha "Thrill Your Gut"

In order to invite more consumers to experience the taste and benefits of Health-Ade Kombucha, the campaign showcases everyday refreshment scenarios, highlighting the product's versatility. Conquer the 3 pm workday slump, elevate your lunchtime tacos, and savor the perfect sip amidst popcorn breaks during your latest binge-worthy show. Health-Ade Kombucha is the perfect pairing to feel good from the inside out, no matter the sipping occasion. "Thrill Your Gut" highlights the health benefits of "Probiotically Powered" and the "Deliciously Bubbly" taste of Health-Ade Kombucha through a memorable "gut guy" character who addresses the audience directly.

"At Health-Ade, we're passionate in sharing our belief that everyone can sip their way to a healthier gut through easy additions, like enjoying a Health-Ade Kombucha instead of other bubbly beverages that may not leave you feeling your best" shared Charlotte Mostaed, Chief Marketing Officer of Health-Ade Kombucha. "This campaign was born out of the insight that many consumers still aren't sure about kombucha's benefits and they don't realize how great Health-Ade tastes. With this in mind, we felt that adding an attention-grabbing gut guy to their viewing experience to share his love for Health-Ade

Kombucha, really hits the spot. Pun intended!"

"Thrill Your Gut'' will launch with a national, omni-channel campaign, including paid social presence across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, digital video ads, banners, Out of Home advertising, and more. The campaign will also drive awareness of Health-Ade's convenient can format with fan-favorite flavors, such as Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, and Passion Fruit Tangerine throughout. Launched in 2023, the new 11.5 oz cans are an addition to the brand's famous 16 oz glass lineup and a response to direct requests from loyal consumers who showed interest in the cans for their easy portability, recyclability, and smaller serving size.

Health-Ade partnered with Funday, an agency who has worked on creative with brands like Microsoft, 7-Eleven, Museum of Ice Cream, and more. "We wanted to personify the flavorful world of Health-Ade Kombucha, and the feeling of a healthy gut - with a message that's as informative as it is thrilling. We were inspired by those supportive friends that cheer us on and keep it real, to help us find our happy place," explains Funday Chief Creative Jared Folkmann.

In 2023, Health-Ade Kombucha experienced remarkable success by partnering with popular brands and personalities like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ryan Seacrest, iHeartMedia, and Erewhon x Olivia Rodrigo. As a result, Health-Ade is driving the most dollar growth for the Kombucha category and achieved its highest revenue since the company's founding, indicating a growing interest among consumers for better-for-you, functional beverages. The brand added over 1 million more households to their consumer base in 2023, and enjoys one of the most loyal sets of consumers in the

kombucha category. "Thrill Your Gut" is an extension of Health-Ade's mission to bring

kombucha to every fridge in America.

For more information on Health-Ade, visit

. Follow along on Instagram

@healthade , Facebook

/HealthAde , and Twitter

@DrinkHealthAde .

About Health-Ade Kombucha



Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the

Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 65,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

About Funday

Funday is a branding and advertising agency that believes that there's always fun to be had. Founded in 2020 and fully remote, the agency is built of 50+ industry vets and entrepreneurs - big experience with boutique vibes. Their expertise spans strategy, break through creative, and production.

For more information or press inquiries, please email [email protected] .

SOURCE Health-Ade