Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, February 1, 2024
District, Intrepid at 52-Week Highs on News District Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Thursday. District Metals has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing raising aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,510,000.
Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Thursday. Intrepid has signed a Drill Contract with Godbe Drilling LLC on the Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona.
Ayr Wellness Inc (C.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $11.92 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.53 Thursday. No news stories available today.
EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.33 Thursday. No news stories available today.
F3 Uranium Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
IsoEnergy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.09 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 51.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.40 Thursday. No news stories available today.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.94 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Playmaker Capital Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
RenoWorks Software Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Sylogist Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.04 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.04 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $12.93 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Uranium Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.64 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Vext Science, Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $198.84 Thursday. No news stories available today.
