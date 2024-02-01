(MENAFN- Baystreet) Playmaker, Vext at 52-Week Highs on News

District, Intrepid at 52-Week Highs on News District Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Thursday. District Metals has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing raising aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,510,000.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Thursday. Intrepid has signed a Drill Contract with Godbe Drilling LLC on the Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona.Ayr Wellness Inc (C.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $11.92 Thursday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.53 Thursday. No news stories available today.EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.33 Thursday. No news stories available today.F3 Uranium Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.IsoEnergy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.09 Thursday. No news stories available today.Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 51.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.NGEx Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.40 Thursday. No news stories available today.NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.94 Thursday. No news stories available today.Playmaker Capital Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.RenoWorks Software Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Sylogist Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.04 Thursday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.04 Thursday. No news stories available today.Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $12.93 Thursday. No news stories available today.Uranium Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.64 Thursday. No news stories available today.Vext Science, Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $198.84 Thursday. No news stories available today.

