Ukraine Facility Approval EU's“Extra Effort” For Ukraine - Ambassador Mathernová

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decision by all 27 EU leaders to support the Ukraine Facility which lays down EUR 50 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine over the course of the four years was an extra effort in Ukraine's favor.

That's according to EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform on February 1, the day the decision was passed in Brussels.

“I think this is an extra effort by the European Union for Ukraine. And in fact, the EUR 50 billion for Ukraine represent the vast majority of the of the money that has been agreed upon,” the ambassador said.

Noting that the money is part of a broader package that was agreed by EU leaders, still, the EUR 50 billion was the“biggest single chunk”.

Compared to the EU GDP or even to the multi-annual European budget, it is“not that big an amount but it's really a very big amount especially for a third country”, the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine stressed.

Russia's war against Ukraine remains biggest threat to Europe - Borrell

She recalled that the sum will consist of“two-thirds borrowing and one-third grants”, which is a EUR 33 billion to EUR 17 billion split.

“So I think this is an important effort and very much a demonstration of the support and long-term commitment to Ukraine as a future EU member state that the EU has shown today,” she said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today in Brussels, all 27 EU leaders have agreed on the creation of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility in the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027.

"We have a deal and unity. All 27 leaders agreed on an additional EUR 50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on X.

Zelensky on EU aid: This is a clear signal that Ukraine and Europe will withstand

Later today, in a video address to the participants of the special EU summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called on EU leaders to unite in creating a Fund to support Ukraine within the European Peace Facility, with at least EUR 5 billion annually, for a term of four years.

He noted that intelligence confirms that Russia will receive a million artillery shells from Pyongyang.“Meanwhile, unfortunately, the implementation of the European plan to supply one million artillery shells to Ukraine is being delayed. And this too is a signal of global competition, in which Europe cannot afford to lose,” Zelensky stated.