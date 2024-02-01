Sara Ali Khan To Star In Don 3 With Ranveer Singh? Actress Spotted At Farhan Akhtar's Office

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Can Sara Ali Khan play Roma in Don 3? Sara was clicked making her way to Don writer Farhan Akhtar's office on Friday, sparking rumours that she may replace Priyanka Chopra as the new Roma. Previously, reports circulated that Kiara would appear in the film.

Sara's visit comes months after Farhan Akhtar declared that he will return with Don but not Shah Rukh Khan. The director revealed that Ranveer Singh will carry on the Don franchise with Don 3.

On Friday afternoon, Sara met the photographers gathering outside Farhan Akhtar's office. The actress looked stunning in a salmon pink crop top with ribbed loose denims. She smiled brightly and waved at the photographers.





If Sara confirms her role in Don 3, it will be her second film with Ranveer following the 2018 smash Simmba. Last year, Farhan released a teaser for Don 3, announcing that Ranveer will portray the next Don. The trailer began in a flat against a stunning city skyline, with Ranveer Singh's voiceover reading, "Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab." Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, and phir samne jald aane ko."He wears statement sunglasses, smokes a cigarette, and holds a handgun in classic Don manner, declaring his entrance as Don.

Farhan Akhtar told Variety that he and Shah Rukh Khan couldn't find common ground and hence chose to split ways for Don 3.

“I'm not in a position to replace anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years. I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, but somehow we just couldn't find common ground. We just parted ways mutually, knowing that it's probably for the best. So that's where it is,” he said.

Farhan also informed that Ranveer Singh is super excited about the movie and added,“I'm really excited that Ranveer's on board. He's so charged and so ready to go. It's a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor; it's a big thing to do, and we're really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak.”

Don 3 to hit theatres in 2025.