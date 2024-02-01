Mchaos Unveils The Next-Gen Wearable Power Bank For The Active Lifestyle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MChaos is thrilled to announce the launch of the latest innovation in portable charging solutions: MChaos 10,000mAh wearable power bank with retractable cable. Following the remarkable success of the original MChaos power bank on Kickstarter, the new edition brings the user experience to another level with enhanced features, capacity, and convenience.At its very core, this is an upgraded version of its predecessor, boasting a 10,000mAh battery with a 28" self-retracting cable designed for on-the-move lifestyles. The introduction of an extra USB-C port in addition to the existing one, providing more versatility for charging multiple devices simultaneously. A free USB-C to lightning adapter is included in the package for a wider compatibility with phone models. As such, this launch represents MChaos' commitment to continuous improvement and attentive response to consumer feedback."Staying connected is more than a convenience; it's a necessity in today's dynamic environment," says Lily Song, spokesperson for MChaos. "With MChaos 10,000mAh , we've not only increased the power bank's capacity, but also integrated a retractable cable and carabiner, ensuring power is always within reach in seconds with a seamless flow of motion as intuitive as pull, plug and charge. It's a powerful, reliable, and stylish companion for anyone who values connectivity and convenience."MChaos 10,000mAh distinguishes itself from the competition with a hangable design, allowing users to attach it to a backpack or handbag for easy access. Its unique equilateral triangle shape stands out aesthetically and functionally, serving as both a fashion statement and a practical power solution.One feature of particular note, however, is the retractable cable with stepless auto-locking adjustment, allowing users to set the cable length as needed with a quick and simple pull. Both Type-C ports support bidirectional charging, meaning they can be used to fast charge your devices as well as MChaos itself. The cable has been tested for durability, enduring approximately 5000 retracts - thereby guaranteeing longevity and reliability.To add to this already remarkable list of features, MChaos 10,000mAh rapid charging capabilities are impressive, with a power output of 20W that can bring an iPhone 15 to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. The intuitive digital display that switches on by a slight pull of the cable enhances the user experience by making it easier to monitor the battery level."Through extensive customer interaction and feedback, we've developed a product that doesn't just charge devices, but also complements an active and stylish lifestyle," Lily Song added. " It is a testament to MChaos' dedication to innovative design and our users' active participation in product development."In terms of specifications, the MChaos 10,000mAh wearable power bank maintains a lightweight and compact design, with a capacity of 10,000mAh and a battery cell of 21700 Lithium-Ion. It offers a range of input and output voltages and currents to cater to various devices, ensuring compatibility and safety with fireproof materials.MChaos invites tech enthusiasts, fashion-forward individuals, and active lifestyle followers to experience its seamless integration into daily life. This product is not only a utility device but also a statement of style and efficiency.For further information about MChaos and the new MChaos power bank, please visit the official Kickstarter page at .About MChaosMChaos is a brand synonymous with cutting-edge technology and stylish design. With a focus on innovative gadgets, MChaos strives to enhance the consumer journey with products that exude adventure and practicality. The brand is committed to delivering quality and design that keep pace with the adventurous spirit of its customers.MChaos has formed a partnership with FansDreams to collaborate on the design of an enhanced version of their popular wearable power bank. This upgraded power bank is now available for support on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. FansDreams, a brand specializing in smart gadgets such as the Pi foldable lap desk and the innovative RoboArm magnetic tablet holders, brings their expertise and innovation to this collaboration. This partnership is nothing short of a win-win situation.

