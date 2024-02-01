Health Net Federal Services Reaffirms Commitment To High Standard Of Care For TRICARE West Region Beneficiaries Through End Of The T2017 Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC (HNFS) announced its commitment to continue working with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) toward a successful close of the current T2017 TRICARE West Region Contract. HNFS will continue to serve TRICARE West Region beneficiaries through the end of 2024. Beneficiaries should not experience any disruptions to their TRICARE benefit during this period. The DHA will inform beneficiaries regarding any actions for 2025.

For more than 35 years, HNFS has been a trusted partner in managed care delivery for TRICARE beneficiaries and their families. The company is proud of its legacy of dedication and service, having earned consecutive years of exceptional performance ratings for the quality of managed care it provides to active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, and their respective families and survivors.

President and CEO of HNFS, Kathleen Redd, said, "Our close collaboration with providers in our network and the DHA has enabled us to provide the highest quality of health care to our nation's service members and their families. We take great pride in the innovation we've sparked during the remarkable journey we've had with TRICARE, and we remain dedicated to providing exceptional health care to the people we proudly serve through the end of our current contract."

Through its partnership with the DHA, HNFS provides a health care provider network that spans 21 western states and significantly exceeds access standards in medically underserved areas. The company has effectively addressed barriers to accessing care for TRICARE beneficiaries in rural areas of the Western United States, particularly focusing on those suffering from higher rates of chronic disease, like coronary heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

Long before the Department of Defense re-emphasized its small business strategy in January 2023, HNFS championed the vital role of small businesses within its operations. With a commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation, HNFS directed hundreds of millions of its subcontracting expenditures toward these businesses.

By leveraging its small business network, data analytic technology, and decades of experience, HNFS has developed solutions to improve patient outcomes as well as for cost control and purchased care oversight. HNFS' data-driven analysis produced targeted recommendations that have helped to rethink the TRICARE care delivery model and provide new strategies that will help the DHA address current challenges, including budget constraints and staffing shortages at military hospitals and clinics. HNFS' response to the unique needs of the TRICARE community earned the company multiple years of exceptional ratings for patient-centered performance.

As HNFS embarks on the transition-out phase of the T2017 Contract, the company remains focused on exceeding contract requirements and expectations. HNFS' dedicated team is positioned to work diligently over the remaining period of the contract, maintaining the high standard of care that TRICARE beneficiaries deserve.

About Health Net Federal Services

For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.8 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is advancing the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost. HNFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Visit for more information.

