Weedseeds.Ninja Rebrands As Kind Seed Co, Uniting Prominent Brands For One-Stop Cannabis Seed Shop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Weed Seeds Ninja

Kind Seed Co Logo

Weedseeds, also known as Weed Seeds Canada and formerly I49 Canada, moves to its forever home as Kind Seed Co.

- Rick SmithTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weedseeds, also known as Weed Seeds Canada and formerly I49 Canada, is excited to announce its move to its forever home as Kind Seed Co . This collaboration will unite several prominent brands into one awe-inspiring website, kindseed. Kind Seed Co is a leading online retailer of cannabis seeds, catering to home growers in Canada and the USA for growing marijuana flowers and collecting.The rebranding of Weedseeds to Kind Seed Co marks a significant milestone for the company. With the merging of multiple brands, Kind Seed Co will now offer a wider selection of high-quality cannabis seeds, making it a one-stop-shop for all cannabis enthusiasts. The new website, kindseed, will feature a user-friendly interface, making it easier for customers to browse and purchase their desired seeds."We are thrilled to announce the launch of Kind Seed Co and the merging of our brands under one roof. This move will allow us to offer our customers a more diverse range of cannabis seeds, making it easier for them to find the perfect strain for their needs," said Rick Smith the founder of Kind Seed Co. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best shopping experience and the highest quality seeds, and we believe that this collaboration will help us achieve that."Kind Seed Co is committed to providing its customers with top-notch customer service and a seamless shopping experience. The company takes pride in its extensive selection of cannabis seeds, including popular strains such as Blue Dream, Girl Scout Cookies, and White Widow. With the rebranding, Kind Seed Co aims to become the go-to destination for all cannabis enthusiasts in Canada and the USA.For more information about Kind Seed Co and its wide range of cannabis seeds, please visit kindseed. Follow Kind Seed Co on social media for updates and promotions.Contact:Kind Seed CoEmail: ...Website: kindseed

Rick Smith

Kind Seed Co

+1 844-807-1234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other