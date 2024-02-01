Uzbekistan, China Discuss Expanding Trade, Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the current state and measures for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov with ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Musa Dzhamanbaev on January 31.

The sides discussed expansion of cooperation, including within the framework of realization of existing agreements between the two countries.

Both parties reached an agreement on a number of matters related to holding bilateral events in the current year, opening of 'Made in Uzbekistan' trade houses in Bishkek and 'Made in Kyrgyzstan' trade houses in Tashkent.

The officials also agreed upon the necessity to intensify the activities of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz joint fund, develop new promising joint projects and expand energy, transport and logistics cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $953.4 million in 2023.