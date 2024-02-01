Uzbekistan, China Discuss Expanding Trade, Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan
and Kyrgyzstan discussed the current state and measures for further
expansion of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of
Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov with ambassador of
Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Musa Dzhamanbaev on January 31.
The sides discussed expansion of cooperation, including within
the framework of realization of existing agreements between the two
countries.
Both parties reached an agreement on a number of matters related
to holding bilateral events in the current year, opening of 'Made
in Uzbekistan' trade houses in Bishkek and 'Made in Kyrgyzstan'
trade houses in Tashkent.
The officials also agreed upon the necessity to intensify the
activities of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz joint fund, develop new promising
joint projects and expand energy, transport and logistics
cooperation.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
amounted to $953.4 million in 2023.
