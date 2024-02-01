Georgian Dream Seconds Its Candidate For Premier

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . Georgia's ruling
Georgian Dream political party has approved the candidacy of Irakli
Kobakhidze for the post of Prime Minister, Trend reports, referring
to Georgian media.
Based on the information, the decision was adopted by the
party's Political Council.
Addressing the congress, the newly appointed party chairman,
Irakli Garibashvili, announced his heir, Irakli Kobakhidze for the
Prime Minister's post, extending his best wishes for success.
Additionally, a symbolic vote took place during the congress.
Irakli Kobakhidze is set to reveal the new government lineup.
Next week, Parliament is anticipated to endorse the Prime Minister
and cabinet composition.
Irakli Garibashvili stepped down as Prime Minister on January
29.
