The international inbound remittance market in Argentina has increased at 25.5% during 2022 to reach US$ 1.25 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 17.5%, increasing from US$ 1.00 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 2.81 billion by 2028.
According to the publisher, the international outbound remittance market in Argentina has increased at 0.2% during 2022 to reach US$590.7 million in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 2.8%, increasing from US$589.5 million in 2022 to reach US$679.5 million by 2028.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the international inbound and outbound remittance market in Argentina. It covers the market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, key market players, market opportunity by channel, consumer profile, and by sending/receiving countries.
Scope
International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Argentina
By Transaction Value By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction
Market Share of Key Players in Argentina
International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Argentina
Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Argentina
Analysis by age group of senders Analysis by income of senders Analysis by occupation of senders Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose
International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State/Region) in Argentina
Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions
International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Argentina
By Transaction Value By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction
International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Argentina
Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Argentina
Analysis by age group of senders Analysis by income of sender Analysis by occupation of sender Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose
International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State/Region to Country) in Argentina
Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions
