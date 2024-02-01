(MENAFN- The Conversation) A panel discussion on the role of accounting and reporting in addressing issues about the impact of business on the environment and society." /> Capitalism and crises: can accounting and reporting fix them? | Saïd Business School Skip to main content University of Oxford Saïd Business School 25 Top menu



Main navigation Main menuHomeEvent FinderCapitalism and crises: can accounting and reporting fix them? Capitalism and crises: can accounting and reporting fix them? Thu, 1st February 2024

Colin Mayer

Register Email enquiry View all events About the event A panel discussion on the role of accounting and reporting in addressing issues about the impact of business on the environment and society.

The event will begin with a presentation by Professor Colin Mayer , emeritus professor and former Dean of Saïd Business School on his recently published book Capitalism and Crises: How to Fix Them .

This will be followed by a special panel discussion on the role that accounting and reporting can play in addressing current issues and concerns about the impact of business and investment on the environment and society.

It will then feature a panel of leading academics, practitioners and policymakers chaired by Professor Robert Eccles , Visiting Professor of Management Practice at Said Business School to discuss the issues.



Clara Barby , Senior Partner of Just Climate

Professor Richard Barker , Board Member of the International Sustainability Standards Board

Jessica Fries , Chair of the GRI Supervisory Board and Executive Chair of Accounting for Sustainability

Professor Kerstin Lopatta , Vice-Chair of EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Board Professor Judith Stroehle , Professor of Sustainability Governance at St Gallen University

Panel

There will be a drinks reception after the event.

Saïd Business School has been and continues to be a leading voice in advances in corporate reporting. Our faculty have long recognised the importance of corporate accountability arguing that financial disclosures were not enough by themselves but needed to be seen alongside sustainability-related disclosures. This event will not only assess where we currently stand but also critically what needs to happen in the immediate future.

You can track our involvement since 2018 in our article on The future of corporate reporting .