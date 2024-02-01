               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Capitalism And Crises: Can Accounting And Reporting Fix Them? | Saïd Business School


2/1/2024 7:02:16 AM

(MENAFN- The Conversation) A panel discussion on the role of accounting and reporting in addressing issues about the impact of business on the environment and society." /> Capitalism and crises: can accounting and reporting fix them? | Saïd Business School Skip to main content University of Oxford Saïd Business School 25 Top menu

  • Oxford Answers
  • Search
Main navigation Main menu
  • Research Research
    • Research overview Research overview
      • Research seminars
      • Research strategy
    • Research areas Research areas
      • Accounting
      • Finance
      • Health Care
      • Impact
      • Innovation
      • International Business
      • Management Science
      • Marketing
      • Major Programme Management
      • Organisation Studies
      • Professional Service Firms
      • Strategy
      • Technology and Operations Management
    • Centres and initiatives Centres and initiatives
      • Creative Destruction Lab Oxford
      • Entrepreneurship Centre
      • Ownership Project 2.0: Private Capital Owners & Impact
      • Oxford Future of Finance and Technology Initiative
      • Oxford Future of Marketing Initiative
      • Oxford Future of Real Estate Initiative
      • Oxford Initiative on Rethinking Performance
      • Oxford University Centre for Business Taxation
      • Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation
      • Private Equity Institute
      • Responsible Business
      • Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship
    • Networks Networks
      • CABDyN
      • Oxford Institute of Retail Management
  • Oxford experience Oxford experience
    • Coming to Oxford Coming to Oxford
      • College experience
      • Living costs
      • Partners and families
      • Visas
    • Scholarships and funding
    • Life at Oxford Life at Oxford
      • Learning at Oxford
      • Exploring Oxford
      • Activities, clubs and groups
      • Oxford Union
    • Career development Career development
      • Your career journey
      • Our expertise
    • Blogs
  • Alumni Alumni
    • Alumni community Alumni community
      • Benefits
      • Careers support
      • Events
      • Get involved
      • Lifelong resources
    • Elumni community Elumni community
      • Benefits
    • Support us Support us
      • Donate online
      • Fundraising priorities
      • How to give
      • Impact and recognition
  • Events Events
    • Events listing
    • Past events
    • Distinguished speakers
    • Engaging with the humanities
    • Future of business
    • Oxford smart space
  • About us About us
    • The School The School
      • Our history
      • Senior leadership
      • Our community
      • Diversity and inclusion
      • Sustainability
      • Rankings, achievements and accreditation
      • Global Leadership Centre
      • Corporate partnerships
      • Covid-19 information
    • Our people Our people
      • Faculty
      • Associate Fellows
      • Academic visitors
      • Recruit our graduates
      • Work for us
    • News News
      • Media coverage
      • Media relations contacts
    • Venue hire Venue hire
      • Park End Street
      • Egrove Park
      • Our services
  • Programmes Programmes
    • MBAs MBAs
      • MBA
      • 1+1 MBA
      • Executive MBA
    • Degrees Degrees
      • BA Economics and Management
      • DPhil Finance
      • DPhil Management
      • MSc Financial Economics
      • MSc Global Healthcare Leadership
      • MSc Law and Finance
      • MSc Major Programme Management
    • Executive Diplomas Executive Diplomas
      • Artificial Intelligence for Business
      • Financial Strategy
      • Global Business
      • Organisational Leadership
      • Strategy and Innovation
    • Executive Education Executive Education
      • Bespoke business solutions
      • In-person programmes
      • Online programmes
    • Programme finder
  • Home
  • Event Finder
  • Capitalism and crises: can accounting and reporting fix them? Capitalism and crises: can accounting and reporting fix them? Thu, 1st February 2024

    17:00 to 18:30

    Saïd Business School

    University of Oxford
    Park End Street
    Oxford
    OX1 1HP

    Colin Mayer

    Facilitator

    Register Email enquiry View all events About the event A panel discussion on the role of accounting and reporting in addressing issues about the impact of business on the environment and society.

    The event will begin with a presentation by Professor Colin Mayer , emeritus professor and former Dean of Saïd Business School on his recently published book Capitalism and Crises: How to Fix Them .

    This will be followed by a special panel discussion on the role that accounting and reporting can play in addressing current issues and concerns about the impact of business and investment on the environment and society.

    It will then feature a panel of leading academics, practitioners and policymakers chaired by Professor Robert Eccles , Visiting Professor of Management Practice at Said Business School to discuss the issues.

    Panel
    • Clara Barby , Senior Partner of Just Climate
    • Professor Richard Barker , Board Member of the International Sustainability Standards Board
    • Jessica Fries , Chair of the GRI Supervisory Board and Executive Chair of Accounting for Sustainability
    • Professor Kerstin Lopatta , Vice-Chair of EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Board
    • Professor Judith Stroehle , Professor of Sustainability Governance at St Gallen University

    There will be a drinks reception after the event.

    Saïd Business School has been and continues to be a leading voice in advances in corporate reporting. Our faculty have long recognised the importance of corporate accountability arguing that financial disclosures were not enough by themselves but needed to be seen alongside sustainability-related disclosures. This event will not only assess where we currently stand but also critically what needs to happen in the immediate future.

    You can track our involvement since 2018 in our article on The future of corporate reporting .


    The Conversation

    MENAFN01022024000199003603ID1107796988


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search