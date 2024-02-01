Veeam Launches Cyber Secure Program to Help Enterprises Protect and Recover from Ransomware Attacks

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2024: Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced availability of the new Veeam Cyber Secure Program which combines Veeam’s purpose-built technology with a team of experts to help enterprises prepare for, protect and recover from ransomware. The new program gives customers further peace of mind. It starts with pre-incident support including architecture planning, implementation assistance, and quarterly security assessments. When there is an attack, customers are connected with Veeam’s dedicated Ransomware Response Team and the program offers post-incident support to enable rapid recovery. Veeam Cyber Secure ensures customers have the assurance that they’re ready and prepared for when a cyber incident occurs.

”We know that 76% of organizations were attacked at least once in the past 12 months, and 26% of those reported being attacked at least four times. Recovery is still a major concern, as only 13% believe they can successfully recover,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “With the new Veeam Cyber Secure Program, we ensure customers are prepared for any cyber threat and when the worst happens they can recover as quickly as possible. The new program is designed to ensure customers follow data protection best practices with Veeam solutions, enabling them to not just bounce back from an outage or data loss, but to bounce forward. By providing the shortest gap between incident and recovery, our customers can keep their business running without disruption.”

The Veeam Cyber Secure Program includes incident recovery services like advanced onboarding, design and implementation assistance, and quarterly health checks. During a cyber incident, customers have access to a dedicated Support Account Manager and Ransomware Response Team with 30-minute service level agreements (SLAs).

With the Veeam Cyber Secure Program, enterprises are ready for the next cyber-attack and can rest easy knowing backups are clean, reliable, and ready for fast recovery. The new program includes three key components:

1. Confident Security: Attentive and dedicated design and implementation assistance to ensure Veeam best practices in securely implementing Veeam solutions to the highest security standards. Customers receive advanced seven-phase onboarding support and rigorous quarterly security assessments conducted by Veeam experts to ensure Veeam environments stay secure.

2. Comprehensive Support During Cyber Incident: When a ransomware attack or cyber incident occurs, the Veeam Ransomware SWAT team (ransomware recovery ‘black belts’) is available 24/7 with prioritized 30-minute SLAs and ready to deploy into immediate action. Customers have a dedicated Support Account Manager (SAM) for assistance and escalation during this time, as well as access to specialized senior support engineers who combine deep product expertise with key insights from successful enterprise implementations.

3. Financial Protection: Veeam provides enterprises with confidence of rapid recovery from a clean and reliable copy of backup data as the highest security standards are in place, as well as the Veeam Ransomware Recovery Warranty – up to $5 million USD in data recovery expense reimbursement for a verified attack.



Enterprises continue to turn to Veeam as the market leader for trusted and reliable cyber resiliency and ransomware protection. Veeam added more than 4,600 new enterprise customers in 2023, contributing to Veeam achieving greater than $1B in ARR for the fifth consecutive year (2019-2023).



Availability

Supporting Quotes

“Research recently conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group on the state of ransomware preparedness shows that 89% of IT and Cybersecurity professionals have identified ransomware as a top five threat to the overall viability of their organization. IT leaders must be proactive to thwart potential attacks and position their organization for quick and complete recovery should anything happen. In this heightened risk context, the multi-pronged program Veeam is championing is not only timely but necessary. The comprehensive onboarding support and regular thorough security assessments provide a strong foundation and best practices, while the world-class support in times of crisis, and a financial protection component round up is a very complete initiative that should get a lot of market attention.” – Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director at ESG



“We are excited about Veeam’s expansion into the greater data security ecosystem. With the new Veeam Cyber Secure offering, we are confident that we are proposing a best of breed solution to our clients. The threat landscape is always expanding, and staying ahead of and being prepared for bad actors compromising our systems has become a top priority. As a Gold Veeam Partner and Veeam Accredited Services Partner (VASP), ensuring backups are securely configured with immutability and leveraging all of the great programs available helps us add tremendous value to our clients.” – Scott Lillis, President and CEO, The Lillis Technology Group





