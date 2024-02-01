               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
TRACECA-Bound Turkic Nations To Coin Single Customs Gateway - Azerbaijani SCC


2/1/2024 3:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Customs agencies of the members of the worldwide TRACECA program are creating a framework agreement about the creation of a unified transit portal for electronic services, Jafar Guluzade, head of the Customs Regulation Department of the Main Department of Customs Administration of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, told Trend .

"We have carried out all the necessary domestic work in Azerbaijan. We are currently awaiting the completion of the international transit corridor by Turkic-speaking countries. Then a single transit gateway for customs services will be developed. The framework agreement is being worked on," he said.

Guluzade noted that harmonizing and unifying all aspects of customs services will take some time.

