TRACECA-Bound Turkic Nations To Coin Single Customs Gateway - Azerbaijani SCC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Customs agencies
of the members of the worldwide TRACECA program are creating a
framework agreement about the creation of a unified transit portal
for electronic services, Jafar Guluzade, head of the Customs
Regulation Department of the Main Department of Customs
Administration of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, told
Trend .
"We have carried out all the necessary domestic work in
Azerbaijan. We are currently awaiting the completion of the
international transit corridor by Turkic-speaking countries. Then a
single transit gateway for customs services will be developed. The
framework agreement is being worked on," he said.
Guluzade noted that harmonizing and unifying all aspects of
customs services will take some time.
