Kyrgyzstan, Russia Discuss Industrial Park Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. Kyrgyzstan and
Russia discussed the construction of an industrial park in the
Kyrgyz territory, Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the matter
was addressed in a meeting between Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of
the Cabinet of Ministers, and Alexei Besprozvannykh, the Deputy
Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia.
During the meeting, the parties also delved into the details of
furthering cooperation between the two countries in areas such as
trade, manufacturing, and the processing of rare and precious
metals.
The Cabinet noted that the delegation, comprising
representatives from relevant Russian authorities, had already
engaged in negotiations with the governmental bodies of Kyrgyzstan
across various mutually beneficial sectors.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the
country's trade turnover with Russia reached $2.568 billion from
January through November 2023 and decreased by 20 percent compared
to the corresponding period in 2022 ($3.193 billion).
The country's exports to Russia totaled $676.540 million during
the 11 months of 2023, declining by 31 percent compared to the same
period in 2022 ($989.798 million). Kyrgyzstan's imports from Russia
amounted to $1.892 billion, which is a 14 percent decrease compared
to the same period in 2022 when imports from Russia were $2.203
billion.
