NEW RACE ROUTE REVEALED FOR THE 2024 SPINNEYS DUBAI 92 CYCLE CHALLENGE

Organizers confirm the brand-new race route for the 2024 edition of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, starting from Expo City Dubai. Top cyclists to receive share of AED 36,000 Prize Purse as part of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge elite race.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the cycling community gears up for the 14th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, organizers have announced the official 2024 race route for the Dubai Gran Fondo UCI World Series Qualifier event on Sunday 25th February.

Taking in stunning views and iconic locations across the city along the 94 route, riders participating in the main event are in for a surprise as for the very first time, the track will be starting from the iconic Expo City Dubai. Cyclists can look forward to passing by Dubai's popular landmarks such as the bustling Global Village, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and the breezy Jumeirah Golf Estates once taking off from the start line at Expo City Dubai.

Cyclists of all skill levels will be able to test their endurance and push their limits as they tackle the picturesque routes that offer stunning views of Dubai and the surrounding desert landscape. The 14th edition will also see the return of the popular TotalEnergies Outride and InstaShop Junior Rides, taking place a day before the main event. All participants can look forward to a festive pre- and post-race experience in the Spinneys Eat Well Live Well village, where they can find an array of delicious food and beverage options.

The elite category cyclists will be competing for a total prize purse of AED 36,000, with the winning male and female rider receiving AED 10,000, while second place and third place riders will earn AED 5,000 and AED 3,000 respectively.

Following the reveal of the new race route for 2024, Mr. Ali Omar, Director of the Events Department, Dubai Sports Council said,“We are very happy to have seen the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge grow tremendously over the past decade. The organizers have inspired people of all ages and backgrounds to embrace the joy of cycling, while promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle in Dubai.

“After breaking records in Build-Up Ride entries for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge this year, we are confident that the sport of cycling in this country will be marked by even greater milestones.”

The 94 race will draw in competitive cyclists as they look to qualify for the 2024 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships. With flatter terrain and a cooler climate, Dubai's track provides a unique opportunity for riders to perform well and make the top 25%. The top 25 per cent of participants from each category will qualify to compete in the finals in Aalborg, Denmark, from 29 August to 1 September 2024.

