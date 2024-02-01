Development Works Ongoing In Alat Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The development of the new territories allocated to the Alat
Free Economic Zone is in progress to provide investors with a
favorable business climate, Azernews reports.
In this regard, based on past experience, the working group has
been formed by the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan aimed at ensuring the efficient organization and
proper coordination of the matters related to the development of
the next stage territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic
Zone. Azerbaijanəs Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has been
appointed as the head of the Working group, which consists of
representatives of the relevant state institutions and
organizations, as well as the Alat Free Economic Zone
Authority.
The main purpose of the establishment of the Working group is to
prepare the Master Plan of the territories allocated to the Alat
Free Economic Zone and, based on this Plan, to develop and
implement the projects of the on-site and off-site transportation
(railway and highways), and utilities (water, gas, electricity,
sewage, etc.) infrastructure with the participation of the relevant
state institutions and organizations.
It is crucial to note that the establishment and operation of
the working group will ensure the faster and more efficient
development of the territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic
Zone and of the relevant infrastructure.
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107795128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.