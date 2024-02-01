Development Works Ongoing In Alat Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

The development of the new territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic Zone is in progress to provide investors with a favorable business climate, Azernews reports.

In this regard, based on past experience, the working group has been formed by the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan aimed at ensuring the efficient organization and proper coordination of the matters related to the development of the next stage territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic Zone. Azerbaijanəs Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has been appointed as the head of the Working group, which consists of representatives of the relevant state institutions and organizations, as well as the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority.

The main purpose of the establishment of the Working group is to prepare the Master Plan of the territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic Zone and, based on this Plan, to develop and implement the projects of the on-site and off-site transportation (railway and highways), and utilities (water, gas, electricity, sewage, etc.) infrastructure with the participation of the relevant state institutions and organizations.

It is crucial to note that the establishment and operation of the working group will ensure the faster and more efficient development of the territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic Zone and of the relevant infrastructure.