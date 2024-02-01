Charles F. Bass, MS, Phd, MD, A Psychologist In Private Practice

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A committed psychologist, Dr. Bass brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his multifaceted career. Having retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army, he has traversed various domains within the field, distinguishing himself as a clinical, forensic, and aeromedical psychologist. His areas of expertise and specialization are notably focused on combat stress, PTSD, and trauma care-critical facets of psychological well-being in high-stakes environments.

Academically, he earned his Bachelor of Science from Sam Houston State University in 1990 and subsequently obtained a Master's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1992. His academic pursuits culminated in a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma in 2000, followed by the remarkable achievement of a medical doctorate magna cum laude from Xavier University School of Medicine in 2010.

Holding membership status, Dr. Bass is a member of esteemed organizations such as the Viktor Frankl Institute of Logotherapy, the American Institute of Stress, and the American Association of Counseling Psychology.

With a passion for teaching, he served as an Adjunct Professor in Human Factors at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University from 2002 to 2003.

As a testament to his success, Dr. Bass's commitment to excellence in the military earned him prestigious accolades, including the Outstanding Order of Military Medical Merit in 2013 and the U.S. Army Medical Department Surgeon General's 9A Proficiency Designator in the same year.

