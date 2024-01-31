New Investigation Into Swiss Landslide That Killed Eight Hikers

( MENAFN - Swissinfo) Five people are facing criminal proceedings for "multiple negligent homicide". The Graubünden Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the information published on Tuesday on the Beobachter website. The investigators are relying on an expert report stating that the rockslide on August 23, 2017 had been preceded by "numerous warning signs". The authorities allegedly took an "unacceptable risk" by not closing the footpaths.

