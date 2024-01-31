NHRC Holds 'Human Rights And Football' Exhibition At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has inaugurated the 'Human Rights and Football' exhibition at the Old Doha Port within the framework of raising awareness of human rights principles. The event has been launched concurrently with the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

NHRC Chairperson H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said the inauguration comes within the framework of deepening human rights culture to help citizens, residents and football fans imbibe this culture, pointing out that the event paintings clearly focus on human rights values, equality, non-discrimination, repudiation of violence, as well as values of practicing sports and promoting unity among nations.

Painted by the Qatari artist Ahmed Al Maadeed, the exhibition showcases paintings that express art and language understood by all people of the world, in addition to expressing notions that connect the people of the world through societal integration and unity and spread the spirit of hope and love among them, as well as build the future of football through voluntary collective work, Al Attiyah added.



She elucidated that the exhibition was inaugurated for the first time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament and successfully traversed numerous capitals of the world, starting from the United Nations headquarters in Geneva and then Algiers within the framework of spreading awareness as widely as possible, in addition to sharing knowledge and expertise with those who curate national human rights institutions and human rights defenders worldwide.

Al Attiyah highlighted that the paintings depict expressions that overtly call for the importance of connecting sporting events with sustainable development goals and conserving the environment, adding that the event comes while the NHRC's pavilion primarily focuses on the sustainable development goals and environment protection ahead of the convention of the International Conference on Food Justice under the theme“From A Human Right Perspective - Challenges of Reality and Future Stakes” due on Feb. 6-7.

The conference aims to share knowledge and expertise, build capacities, and review the legislations, policies, plans, and programs relevant to food justice from human rights perspectives, in addition to setting frameworks for human rights workers to be a launching pad for them in the areas of food justice and human rights.

Al Attiyah pointed out that an edition of the aforementioned exhibition has been organized at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 to ensure a better and more sustainable future, in addition to raising awareness on the significance of addressing global challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation. She added that one of the exhibition's paintings underscored the significance of using sports as an effective tool to achieve sustainable development and conserve the environment.

The exhibition's paintings broadly expressed the rights of vulnerable segments, particularly the rights of people with special needs to work and practice sports, in addition to designating places for their fans, Al Attiyah said, adding that the inauguration of the human rights and football exhibition came after the great success achieved by the Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition on Human Rights in Islamic Culture that traversed numerous capitals of the world and entangled the Islamic culture with the UN principles and charters.

NHRC inaugurated the painting of Litaarafu, which means 'get to know each other,' at the UN House in Doha. It is one of the Arabic calligraphy paintings on human rights in the Islamic culture since the UN is the incubator of all cultures and norms of the nations.