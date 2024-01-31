Myq Community Partners With Remotelock To Control Leading Smart Lock Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster ®, Chamberlain Group's leading brand of professionally installed access solutions,

has partnered with RemoteLock®

to bring the Smart Lock experience to the myQ Community platform. With the integration, myQ Community is the only platform that integrates from community gate to in-unit lock for a seamless experience for residents of apartments, condos and gated communities. RemoteLock works behind the scenes in the myQ® Community cloud-based platform to enable control of leading smart lock brands like Yale and Schlage,

creating a seamless and uninterrupted self-access experience for community residents that extends from a property's perimeter to a resident's front door. Smart Lock

integration is the latest addition to myQ® Community's complete solution for all the access controls of multifamily properties.



Powered by the myQ Community cloud-based platform, Smart Locks replace physical keys and fobs simplifying credential management for property managers. Residents can easily unlock any door they are authorized to open on the property through the myQ Community app, creating a frictionless self-access experience.

myQ Community can now be used at every entrance of any community type.

"LiftMaster takes pride in creating complete smart access control solutions with enhanced access management capabilities that make living in and managing multifamily communities more convenient and secure," said

Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "By integrating with RemoteLock to control

in-unit Smart Locks, we are now able to provide one solution to securely manage all of a property's access needs. Whether it's access to the front gate, front door of the property, the mailroom, pool, gym, or a resident's apartment, myQ Community can now be used at every entrance of any community type."

Through the myQ web portal, property managers can remotely issue or revoke access credentials during a changeover in apartment tenants and monitor and control all Smart Lock activity across every access point of the property. Smart Locks also enable in-unit self-guided tours, providing prospective tenants with a temporary access code that can unlock an apartment unit's front door.

"We are excited to partner with LiftMaster to bring the flexibility of RemoteLock's platform into the myQ Community solution through our Platform API," said Barclay Friesen, SVP of Partner Sales for RemoteLock. "With this integration, LiftMaster can now provide even more access control capabilities to multifamily properties that improve both the resident and property management experience."

Residents can easily unlock any door they are authorized to open on the property through the myQ Community app, creating a frictionless self-access experience that includes three keyless ways to access the property including a "press to unlock" feature on their phone, a PIN code, and the ability to remotely send a guest pass to visitors. Using their smartphone, residents can enter the property at any point; gate, garage, main entrance, elevators, amenity rooms, and into their apartment without ever searching for apartment keys that are easily misplaced or lost.

The myQ Community web platform and resident app are also compatible with LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms and Smart Readers adding the visual insight of video-enabled access controls and allowing property managers to conveniently manage and control entrances and access across an entire community

several buildings within a portfolio. Residents gain access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access .



