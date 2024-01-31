Revolutionising Facial Rejuvenation: Mckeown Medical Release Comprehensive Guide To Cutting-Edge Facelift Techniques

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKeown Medical, a discrete centre of aesthetic excellence in Scotland that is led by award-winning doctor Dr Darren McKeown , who has become renowned in the beauty industry for advanced aesthetic treatments, is excited to announce the release of his clinic's Comprehensive Guide to Cutting-Edge Facelift Techniques.

To meet the increasing demand for facelift procedures, McKeown Medical's new Guide to Facelifts demystifies the entire process from the importance of choosing the right technique to meet personal aesthetic goals, how long the recovery process takes and what to expect during the procedure, as well as providing detailed examples of previous patient journeys.

The team of professionals at McKeown Medical offers patients an array of Facelift procedures to help them achieve their ideal look while still looking natural. A facelift is an operation designed to remove excess skin from the lower face, jawline and neck. It is especially popular among those in their late 40s, 50s and 60s who wish to restore a more youthful silhouette to their face. Some of the specialist facelift procedures offered at McKeown Medical include:

The Full Facelift – Comprehensive Rejuvenation : The Full Facelift is the entire rejuvenation of a patient's face through the implantation of several effective procedures that are performed in combination to address multiple aspects of the ageing process across the face. With a personalised approach, Dr. McKeown varies the combination of procedures (and includes non-surgical procedures) to ensure patients receive the most effective and transformative results.

Lower Face and Neck Lift : A Lower Face and Neck Lift is a surgical procedure designed to remove excess skin and tissue from the lower face and neck. The objective is to reposition the soft tissues of the face to restore a patient's elegant and youthful facial appearance.

The Volumetric Facelift – A Non-Surgical Revolution : The Volumetric Facelift is a holistic solution to facial ageing and is designed to restore the lost volume in a patient's face to result in a fresher and more youthful-looking appearance. Unlike traditional surgical approaches, the Non Surgical Face Lift instead creates a full-face rejuvenation through Dr. McKeown's advanced injecting techniques that restore volume to a patient's face with dermal fillers for a refreshed yet natural appearance.

Every facelift procedure provided at McKeown Medical is uniquely tailored to the individual patient to ensure they achieve their specific aesthetic goals. Whether it is a surgical or non-surgical procedure, Dr. McKeown utilises his expertise, effective technologies, cutting-edge protocols, and experience to provide patients with smoother, more youthful-looking skin while additionally restoring their lost confidence.

McKeown Medical encourages prospective patients to consult with Dr. McKeown for tailored facial rejuvenation strategies to discover the best way to approach their exciting new rejuvenation. They can do this by visiting the clinic's state-of-the-art website for more information and to fill out the useful contact form to schedule a consultation.

