Turkmenistan And China Keen To Energize Inter-Parliamentary Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan and China are interested in expanding
inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting between Speaker of
the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and
Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's
Congress of China Hao Mingjin, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working
visit at the head of a representative delegation of his
country.
During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of
interstate dialogue achieved in recent years, which is successfully
developing on a bilateral and multilateral basis, including in the
Central Asia-China format as well as through the UN.
They stressed the mutual desire to give a new impetus to the
traditional partnership, which was initially built on the
principles of equality and mutual respect.
It was emphasized that the bilateral partnership, which is
strategic and long-term in nature, is effectively developing at
various levels, including inter-parliamentary and inter-party ties,
and interregional cooperation has received a new impetus.
Furthermore, during the meeting, an interesting exchange of
views took place on expanding mutually beneficial dialogue in the
political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian
spheres.
The Chinese side was familiarized with the structure and
activities of the national parliament, and at the end of the
meeting, mutual confidence was expressed in building fruitful
relations between Turkmenistan and China.
