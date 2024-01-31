Turkmenistan And China Keen To Energize Inter-Parliamentary Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan and China are interested in expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Hao Mingjin, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit at the head of a representative delegation of his country.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of interstate dialogue achieved in recent years, which is successfully developing on a bilateral and multilateral basis, including in the Central Asia-China format as well as through the UN.

They stressed the mutual desire to give a new impetus to the traditional partnership, which was initially built on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

It was emphasized that the bilateral partnership, which is strategic and long-term in nature, is effectively developing at various levels, including inter-parliamentary and inter-party ties, and interregional cooperation has received a new impetus.

Furthermore, during the meeting, an interesting exchange of views took place on expanding mutually beneficial dialogue in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The Chinese side was familiarized with the structure and activities of the national parliament, and at the end of the meeting, mutual confidence was expressed in building fruitful relations between Turkmenistan and China.

