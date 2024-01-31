               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
EBRD Discloses Latest Data On Projects Portfolio In Turkmenistan


1/31/2024 2:17:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 26. The current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects in Turkmenistan was estimated at about 26 million euros, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 22 projects.

Most of the project portfolio (comprising 94 percent, equivalent to approximately 25 million euros) is earmarked for investments in industry, commerce, and agribusiness, with the remaining 6 percent (equivalent to 2 million euros) allocated to investments in financial institutions.

As the EBRD noted in its report, all the existing investment portfolio is allocated for Turkmenistan's private sector.

Collectively, the bank's investments in Turkmenistan surpass 328 million euros, encompassing a range of 87 distinct projects.

