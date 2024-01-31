EBRD Discloses Latest Data On Projects Portfolio In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 26. The current
loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) projects in Turkmenistan was estimated at about
26 million euros, Trend reports.
According to the bank, the loan portfolio is calculated for the
implementation of 22 projects.
Most of the project portfolio (comprising 94 percent, equivalent
to approximately 25 million euros) is earmarked for investments in
industry, commerce, and agribusiness, with the remaining 6 percent
(equivalent to 2 million euros) allocated to investments in
financial institutions.
As the EBRD noted in its report, all the existing investment
portfolio is allocated for Turkmenistan's private sector.
Collectively, the bank's investments in Turkmenistan surpass 328
million euros, encompassing a range of 87 distinct projects.
