Excel Pharma Has Launched Prestipet Advanced Hip & Joint Support Supplement Chews For Dogs

(MENAFN- GetNews) PrestiPet's latest product, Advanced Hip & Joint Support Supplement Chews, is designed to enhance canine joint health and mobility.







Excela Pharma, LLC has launched PrestiPet Advanced Hip & Joint Support Supplement Chews for Dogs, a new addition to their pet healthcare product line. PrestiPet Advanced Hip & Joint Support Supplement Chews for Dogs has been developed with input from scientists at a reputable university and is designed to support the joint health of dogs.

The formula of PrestiPet Advanced Hip & Joint Support Supplement Chews for Dogs focuses on a range of issues related to canine joint health. It addresses needs surrounding cartilage tissue, tendons, ligaments, and inflammation. The product aims to provide support for common canine conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and it also offers benefits for skin health. The development of these chews involved careful research and selection of ingredients to ensure both efficacy and safety for canine consumption.

Recognized by industry experts for their quality and effectiveness, the PrestiPet Supplement Chews have been highlighted as a preferred choice among similar products. The editorial team at Pawlier has identified these supplement chews for their comprehensive approach. At the same time, veterinarian Jennifer R. DeLauro, DVM, has noted the product's commitment to quality and safety standards, making it a reliable choice for pet owners and veterinary professionals. Its design also considers palatability for dogs, which is essential for ease of administration by pet owners. Ensuring the supplement chews are appealing to dogs aids in regular use, which is important for maintaining consistent health benefits.

Excela Pharma, founded in June 2023, is focused on creating high-quality health solutions for pets. With a team that brings together expertise from a distinguished university, the company has a strong scientific research and development foundation. Their products, including the PrestiPet supplement chews , are formulated with premium ingredients and aim to address various pet health concerns, such as joint health, skin and coat care, dental health, aging, and digestion.

The PrestiPet Advanced Hip & Joint Support Supplement Chews are now available for pet owners looking for a reliable product to support their dogs' joint health. These chews can be purchased through the PrestiPet website and selected retailers. Excela Pharma's launch of this new product reflects its commitment to enhancing pet health through carefully developed and scientifically supported products.

For detailed information about the PrestiPet Supplement Chews or to explore other pet health solutions offered by Excela Pharma, interested individuals can visit the company's website .



For updates, follow PrestiPet on Facebook .

About Company:

Excela Pharma, LLC, based in Tampa, Florida, specializes in the development of dietary supplements for pets. Their products are designed to address a variety of health issues in dogs and cats, focusing on quality and scientific research.



Media Contact

Company Name: Excela Pharma, LLC

Contact Person: Lucas Sun

Email: Send Email

City: Tampa

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: prestipet

