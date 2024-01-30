Preity Zinta turns 49: 7 best movies of the actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress turns a year older, Let's look back at 7 of her best performances throughout the years in the industry. Here are 7 movies you must see of Preity Zinta
'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress turns a year older, Let's look back at 7 of her best performances throughout the years in the industry. Here are 7 movies you must see of Preity Zinta
A heartwarming romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani, where Preity Zinta starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Directed by Yash Chopra, this film is a poignant love story between an Indian Air Force officer (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman (Preity Zinta)
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this war drama stars Hrithik Roshan as the lead, and Preity Zinta plays the role of a journalist named Romila Dutta
A drama film that addresses social issues like teenage pregnancy and societal norms. Preity Zinta's performance in this film was widely appreciated
An action thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, in which Preity Zinta plays a key role alongside Bobby Deol. The film is known for its suspense
Though Preity Zinta has a relatively smaller role in this coming-of-age film directed by Farhan Akhtar, her presence adds to the overall charm of the movie
drama film directed by Karan Johar that explores complex relationships and societal expectations. Preity Zinta's role adds a layer of emotional depth
MENAFN30012024007385015968ID1107789382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.