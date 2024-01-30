Preity Zinta turns 49: 7 best movies of the actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress turns a year older, Let's look back at 7 of her best performances throughout the years in the industry. Here are 7 movies you must see of Preity Zinta

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress turns a year older, Let's look back at 7 of her best performances throughout the years in the industry. Here are 7 movies you must see of Preity Zinta

A heartwarming romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani, where Preity Zinta starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film is a poignant love story between an Indian Air Force officer (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman (Preity Zinta)

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this war drama stars Hrithik Roshan as the lead, and Preity Zinta plays the role of a journalist named Romila Dutta

A drama film that addresses social issues like teenage pregnancy and societal norms. Preity Zinta's performance in this film was widely appreciated

An action thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, in which Preity Zinta plays a key role alongside Bobby Deol. The film is known for its suspense

Though Preity Zinta has a relatively smaller role in this coming-of-age film directed by Farhan Akhtar, her presence adds to the overall charm of the movie

drama film directed by Karan Johar that explores complex relationships and societal expectations. Preity Zinta's role adds a layer of emotional depth