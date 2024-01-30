National College Resources Foundation Marks Milestone With 25Th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expotm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa PriceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 25th Annual Los Angeles Black College ExpoTM, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at, its home for the entire 25-year span, the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015.The celebratory weekend kicks off on Friday, February 9th at 7:00 pm with a $10,000 Step-Show Competition also at the Convention Center. Teams interested in competing are encouraged to register at .The Expo, on Saturday, provides students access to a diverse range of over 200 colleges and universities, including over 40 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). High school students, college transfer students and adult learners can receive college acceptance, scholarships and even meet with companies to find out about jobs, internships and careers.Just by showing their transcripts, students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships! NCRF is welcoming students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds. The day will feature enriching experiences dedicated to expanding college access and various career opportunities. Attendees also learn about the rich history and legacy of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Several HBCU presidents, as well as local college presidents are coming to engage directly with students.Attendees can participate in dynamic and informative seminars/workshops which include: Boomin' Careers, How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, Meet HBCU Presidents, College vs High School, How to Go to College for Free, How to Start a Business and The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.“We are so excited to be celebrating 25 years. We continue to be amazed by the power of our program. Now many of the 600,000 students we have served are now executives and owners we are actually doing business with, so for us it is truly a full circle moment. I truly just want to help as many students as we can, so we can continue to break poverty cycles,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.The 25th Annual Los Angeles Black College ExpoTM is sponsored by Active Minds, California Community College HBCU Transfer Guarantee, Cal Poly Pomona Integrated Urban Studies, CAS (Casualty Actuarial Society), Comerica Bank, Foundation Clothing Co, HP, Huston-Tillotson University, Los Angeles Community College District, LADWP, Rock Nation, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison, Toyota, University of La Verne, US Army ROTC, US Bank, US Navy and WSS.To register to attend the Expo or Step-Show or to register your team to compete in the Step-Show Competition, please visit: or call 877-427-4100.College Students FREE with ID.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at:About the Black College ExpoTMNow in its 25th year, Black College ExpoTM (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

