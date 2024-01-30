               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Departs Saudi Arabia After State Visit


1/30/2024 3:05:27 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him departed Saudi Arabia after a state visit on Tuesday.
His Highness the Amir was seen off by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and several senior state officials. (end) aa

