Kuwait Amir Departs Saudi Arabia After State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him departed Saudi Arabia after a state visit on Tuesday. His Highness the Amir was seen off by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and several senior state officials. (end) aa

