U-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan Excels Again As India Pummel New Zealand By 214 Runs; Fans Laud Stellar Show

In the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup, Musheer Khan showcased exceptional performance yet again, securing his second hundred as India triumphed over New Zealand by a staggering 214 runs in a Super Six match held in

Bloemfontein on Tuesday. Musheer's remarkable innings of 131, supported by opener Adarsh Singh's 52, propelled India to a commanding total of 295/8. The Indian bowling attack, led by left-arm spinner Saumy Kumar Pandey (4/19) and pacer Raj Limbani (2/17), dismantled New Zealand's top order, restricting them to a mere 81 all out in 28.1 overs.

Limbani's crucial strikes, coming in the first and fifth balls of New Zealand's innings, ensured India maintained control and momentum throughout the match.

India's vice-captain, Pandey, delivered an outstanding performance with figures of 10-2-19-4, significantly disrupting New Zealand's chase.

Struggling at 27/4 during the Powerplay, New Zealand found it challenging to mount a comeback, with the Indian youngsters appearing as strong contenders to clinch the tournament title, as is often the case in every edition.

This defeat marked New Zealand's third heaviest in terms of runs and also their third-lowest total in the history of the U-19 World Cup.

Earlier, Musheer showcased his prowess by scoring his second century in the ICC U-19 World Cup, while opener Adarsh Singh contributed with a solid 52, enabling India to set a formidable target of 296 runs.

On a pristine batting pitch at the Mangaung Oval, Musheer showcased a masterclass, dismantling the Kiwis' bowling lineup and becoming the first batsman in the current tournament to surpass the 300-run mark, surpassing Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan with his exceptional performance.

During his innings of 131, Musheer hammered 13 boundaries and three maximums off just 125 deliveries, demonstrating remarkable composure and adaptability when needed.

Displaying a relentless presence at the crease, the 18-year-old Musheer propelled the innings forward from one end, unleashing a flurry of shots in all directions. His innings commenced with an elegant upper-cut for a boundary, setting the tone for his remarkable display of batting prowess.

Musheer's innings was characterized by sharp running between the wickets and came to a close during the death overs as he aimed to increase the scoring rate.

Partnering with Adarsh, Musheer orchestrated a commendable recovery for India, forming a solid 77-run partnership for the second wicket following an early setback.

Adarsh assumed the role of the aggressor, displaying excellent timing in his drives and executing the pull shot with finesse.

Unfortunately, Adarsh's innings came to an end when he attempted to drive a delivery from Zac Cumming (1/37) outside off, unable to keep it under control.

In the 18th over, Adarsh's innings came to an end as a thick edge off his bat flew to Oliver Tewatiya at point. Adarsh had crafted a composed 52 off 58 balls, embellished with six boundaries.

India's captain, Uday Saharan, faced disappointment as he failed to convert his start, departing for 35 runs off 57 deliveries, comprising of two fours. Despite having scored two consecutive fifties at the beginning of the tournament, Saharan's innings couldn't extend further.

Nonetheless, Saharan played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings, forming a solid partnership of 87 runs with Musheer, which happened to be the highest stand for India in this match.

Despite Musheer's century and Adarsh's valuable contribution at the top, India encountered a flurry of wickets towards the end, preventing them from surpassing the 300-run mark, concluding at 295 for eight.

Brief scores: India U-19 295/8 in 50 overs (Adarsh Singh 52, Musheer Khan 131, Uday Saharan 35; Mason Clarke 4/64) beat New Zealand U-19 81 in 28.1 overs (Oscar Jackson 19; Raj Limbani 2/17, Saumy Pandey 4/19) by 214 runs.

