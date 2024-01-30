Tickets On Sale Now For New York’S Greatest Flamenco Tribute Ever Staged, The Paco De Lucia Legacy Festival: February 20-24, 2024 In New York City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30+ Artists Unite in Performance Including Al Di Meola, Rubén Blades, Chano Domínguez, Arturo O'Farrill, Diego 'El Cigala', Carmen Linares, Farruquito, Members of Paco Sextets and More.

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City is set to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist Paco de Lucía through a major festival from February 20 to 24, 2024. This momentous event, known as the Paco de Lucia Legacy Festival, will commemorate the tenth anniversary of the passing of the influential genius from Algeciras, whose profound impact has resonated with countless musicians worldwide.

The program will feature performers who once shared a personal connection with Paco de Lucía, such as Al Di Meola and Rubén Blades. They will be joined by some of today's most prominent flamenco creators, including Diego 'El Cigala', José Mercé, Carmen Linares, Rafael Riqueni, Niño Josele, and Farruquito. Additionally, musicians who once graced the stage with Paco de Lucía, such as Jorge Pardo, Antonio Serrano, Rubem Dantas, José María Bandera, Antonio Sánchez, Israel Suárez 'Piraña', Alain Pérez, and Carles Benavent, among others, will also captivate the audience with their exceptional performances.

These renowned artists will pay their tribute to the master,“demonstrating that flamenco can cross borders and mix with other styles such as classical, jazz or Latin American music, once again promoting the cultural richness that exists in the inherent diversity of flamenco,” said the Festival's programmer, the Paco de Lucía Foundation.

February 20-24 in New York

A grand opening night at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan , scheduled for February 20, will mark the beginning of five intense days in which the composer of Solo Quiero Caminar ('I Only Want to Walk”) and Entre Dos Aguas (“Between Two Waters”) will be recognized as the guitar legend that he is, a unique creator who transcended the limits of flamenco to leave a universal legacy. Among the featured performers of the night are dancers Karime Amaya, Farru and Farruquito , guitars Al Di Meola, Josemi Carmona, Yerai Cortés, Antonio Rey, Rafael Riqueni , Niño Josele , J.M. Bandera and Pepe Habichuela , voices Rubén Blades, Diego 'El Cigala ', Duquende , Chonchi Heredia, Salif Keita, Carmen Linares, José Mercé , Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Makarines , bassists Carles Benavent and Alain Pérez together with the double bass of Javier Colina , percussions Rubem Dantas, Tino Di Geraldo and Israel Suárez ' Piraña ' , kora player Madou Diabaté , piano Chano Domínguez , flute Jorge Pardo , voice and cello Nesrine Belmokh and Antonio Serrano on harmonica.

On February 21st, three different acts around the city are making flamenco music shine when Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, along with Alex Conde, co-Musical Directors for the night will perform some of the maestro's most emblematic songs at the Symphony Space. The musician from Algeciras will be remembered in a two-set concert at Le Poisson Rouge with Jorge Pardo, Chano Dominguez, Javier Colina, and Silvia Pérez Cruz. Additional activities are programmed at Instituto Cervantes , which will host the presentation of César Suárez's book, "El Enigma Paco de Lucía,” offering valuable insights into the enigmatic artist's life.

On February 22, the cajón master El Piraña and Makarines brothers will give a rhythm master class at KJCC-NYU, while the night is full of surprises at the Town Hall , where Flamenco Meets N ew York, a peculiar performance of the unprecedented meeting between flamenco artists and leading major New York musicians. Flamenco, jazz, Latin, and African music, such as: Niño Josele , Rubén Blades, Josemi Carmona, Salif Keita, Antonio Rey, Richard Bona, Pepe Habichuela and a special guest artist -- putting on a spectacular performance never seen before. The event will include dancers Farruquito , Karime Amaya and Farru . The program includes Alain Pérez, Rafae l Riqueni , Antonio Sánchez, and Silvia Pérez Cruz. This concert will transcend musical boundaries transforming Town Hall into a melting pot of sounds with a harmonious dialogue between different musical traditions

On February 23, the Instituto Cervantes will host Puro Flamenco , a recital starring Pepe Habichuela , Rafael Riqueni , and Carmen Linares and more.

The artistic direction of Paco de Lucia Legacy is by Julio Martí of Serious Fan Music, together with Farru and Israel Suárez“Piraña." The musical direction is by the Fundación Música Creativa, directed by Laura Poggio with the collaboration of Josemi Carmona, Antonio Serrano and Eduardo Murillo.

This festival in New York is the kick-off of an anniversary that will include other milestones, such as the release of a previously unreleased album by Paco de Lucía, a sound document of incalculable historical value.

The Paco de Lucia Legacy Festival is a testament to the enduring legacy of a musical genius and promises to be an unparalleled celebration of flamenco artistry. This extraordinary event will unite world-class musicians, pay homage to Paco de Lucía's profound influence, and showcase the vibrant talent of both established and emerging flamenco artists. "His creative talent, his execution and his capacity for continuous innovation are recognized, beyond flamenco, by the best guitarists and musicians on the planet. There are few figures so indisputable in music. Few artists with such an extensive and enduring career without criticism. His is a case of genius, in every sense, exceptional."

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of flamenco.

Note to Editors: All musicians, members of Paco de Lucia's Foundation, and César Suárez are available for interviews upon request.

The Paco de Lucía Legacy festival is an initiative promoted by the Paco de Lucía Foundation, sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Junta de Andalucía, and presented by Serious Fan Music and co-financed with European Funds: Ministry of Finance, Junta de Andalucia.

Program + Ticketing Information:

TUE 2.20 at 7:30 p.m. Paco de Luc ía Festival @ Carnegie Hall

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. 57th Street & 7th Avenue, New York City

Tickets: $23-$120. Reserve at or call Carnegie Charge 212-247-7800.

Program: The festival kickstarts with this one-night musical tribute by 32+ artists.

Performers: Karime Amaya, Farru and Farruquito (dancers); Al Di Meola, Josemi Carmona, Yerai Cortés, Antonio Rey, Rafael Riqueni, Niño Josele, M and Pepe Habichuela (guitarists); Rubén Blades, Diego 'El Cigala', Duquende, Chonchi Heredia, Salif Keita, Carmen Linares, José Mercé, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Makarines (vocalists), Carles Benavent (bass), Alain Pérez (bass), Javier Colina (double bass), Rubem Dantas, Tino Di Geraldo and Israel Suárez 'Piraña' (percussion), Madou Diabaté (kora), Chano Domínguez (piano), Jorge Pardo (flute), Nesrine Belmokh (voice + cello), harmonica by Antonio Serrano (harmonica), and more.

WED 2.21 at 6:00 p.m. Paco de Lucía Legacy Festival @ Institut o Cervantes

Instituto Cervantes, 211-215 East 49th Street, New York City

Tickets: Free Admission. Presentation of César Suárez's book 'El enigma Paco de Lucía' and concert: 'Masters vs. Young Promises'.

WED 2.21 at 7: 1 0 p.m. Paco de Luc í a Festival @ Symphony Space

Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, 2537 Broadway, New York City

Tickets: $20-$50. To reserve, visit or call Box Office at 212-864-5400.

Program: Multi-GRAMMY winner Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra performs an evening of arrangements of Paco's compositions, under the joint musical direction of Arturo O'Farrill and Valencian pianist and arranger, Alex Conde.

Performers: Arturo O'Farrill Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Alex Conde (piano), Antonio Rey (flamenco guitar), Chonchi Heredia (vocals), Karime Amaya (dancer), Antonio Serrano (harmonica), and Rubem Dantas (Brazilian percussion).

WED 2.21 @ 7 :00 p.m. Paco de Luc í a Festival @ LPR

Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker Street, New York City

Tickets: $35-$65. Reserve at or visit the LPR Box Office.

Program: Le Poisson Rouge hosts some of the most significant flamenco artists from Andalucia, who performed with Paco de Lucía. The first set, 'De Cerca', comprises the work of Josemi Carmona, Javier Colina, featuring Israel Saurez 'Piraña' and guest singer Silvia Perez Cruz. Jorge Pardo and pianist Chano Dominguez lead the second set in their vibrant tribute to the genius of Andalucia. They two have taken on the difficult proposition of reinterpreting“10 of Paco” – the best-known melodies without guitar, featuring 'Farru' (dancer), who was part of the Paco de Lucia global tour.

Performers: Josemi Carmona, Javier Colina, 'Piraña', Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Jorge Pardo, Chano Dominguez, Tino di Geraldo, and guest dancer Farru.

THU 2.22 @ 12:00 p.m. Paco de Luc ía Festival: Flamenco Master Class

KJCC-NYU, 53 Washington Square South, New York City

Tickets: FREE and open to the public. Reservations strongly encouraged. Register at KJCC.

Program: On February 22, percussionist 'Piraña' and singers and palmas duo Makarines will give a rhythm master class at KJCC-NYU. A Q&A session and reception will follow the master class.

THU 2.22 @ 7:30 p.m. Paco de Lucía Festival @ Town Hall

Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street, New York City

Tickets: Reserve at or call the Box Office at 212-997-6661.

Program: A special gala called Flamenco Summits Meets New York will promote an unprecedented meeting between flamenco artists and leading New York musicians.

Performers: Niño Josele, Rubén Blades, Josemi Carmona, Salif Keita, Antonio Rey, Richard Bona, Pepe Habichuela, Farruquito, Farru, Karime Amaya, Alain Pérez, Rafael Riqueni, Antonio Sánchez, and Sílvia Pérez Cruz.

FRI 2.23 @ 6:00 p.m. Paco de Luc í a Festival @ Institut o Cervantes,

Instituto Cervantes, 211-215 East 49th Street, New York City

Tickets: FREE and open to the public. First come, first served.

Program: Puro Flamenco recital.

Performers: Pepe Habichuela, Rafael Riqueni, and Carmen Linares

FRI 2.23 at 7:30 p.m. Paco de Lucía Festival @ Mercado

Mercado, Little Spain Market, 10 Hudson Yards, New York City

Tickets: FREE and open to the public. First come, first served.

Program: FREE Fiesta Flamenca concert.



SAT 2.24 p.m Paco de Luc í a Festival .

Program: A screening of the film 'La búsqueda' ('The Search') by the guitarist's son, Curro Sánchez, followed by a concert, will culminate this multi-dimensional tribute.



Attachment

Carnegie Hall Flyer

CONTACT: Veda Mathur Arcos Communications 2128071337 ext 20 ...